5 Most Fraudulent Stat Lines in NBA History – Where Does Bam Adebayo’s 83 Points Rank?

Last night, Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo passed Kobe Bryant for the second-most points scored in an NBA game with 83.

No one saw it remotely coming, even from a mile away, and if there was a poll to decide who could have an 80-point game after Bryant, Adebayo’s name wouldn’t ever register. However, the Heat’s big man dropped a historic performance against the Washington Wizards in a game he entered with his career high at just 41 points.

Mar 10, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) celebrates with head coach Erik Spoelstra after becoming the NBA's second highest scorer of points in a game with 83 against the Wshington Wizards at Kaseya Center.

As much as it was a historic moment, it came with a lot of questions about just how extraordinary this performance was. Then again, throughout the league’s history, many individual high-scoring outbursts have come with questions when considering the cold, hard context.

Was Adebayo’s volcanic night truly as revolutionary as it seems?

Are there any more questionable “historic” performances in league history?

Let’s find out.

Five Huge-But-Controversial Performances in NBA History

5. David Thompson 73 Points – April 9, 1978 (Denver Nuggets vs. Detroit Pistons)

Thompson was on a roll on the final day of the 1977-78 regular season when up against the Pistons. He scored 73 points in a 139-137 loss that included 32 points in the first quarter alone, which was an NBA record at the time. It was also the most points in a game by a guard, and he did that while going 28-for-38 from the field on 73.7% shooting overall, 17-for-20 from the free-throw line, seven rebounds, and two assists in 43 minutes.

The efficiency was top … until the context is viewed.

Both teams were already mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, meaning there were zero stakes and thus zero urgency as well. This was purely a personal scoring title duel for Thompson with George Gervin of the San Antonio Spurs. The Nuggets star knew if he scored a lot of points, the crown would be his. The Pistons, sure enough, played like they wanted Thompson to win because it was less of a meaningful contest. However, Gervin didn’t need that, as he answered with 63 points in his own game to win the title by a razor-thin 0.07 points per game.

4. Elgin Baylor’s 71 Points – Nov. 15, 1960 (Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks)

Years before Wilt Chamberlain became the ultimate stat monster, it was Baylor’s league everyone was playing in. The Lakers legend became the first man to hit 70 points when he scored 71 against the Knicks in a 123-108 win at Madison Square Garden.

He shot at 28-for-48 from the field, 15-for-19 from the free-throw line, added 25 rebounds and one assist in 45 minutes. It was his night, but as the years went by, it started to feel like a footnote in history.

In 1960, the NBA had no 3-point line, and every basket was a two-pointer or free throw. Baylor’s 71 was the equivalent of dropping 85-90 in today’s game, which is impressive; however, he played against a Knicks team that lacked motivation, having won two of their last 10 games entering the night.

They were one of the league’s weakest defensive outfits, playing in an era before hand-checking restrictions or modern help defense. No widely available film exists to break down whether the Knicks were truly contesting or just surviving. It feels like that night was inflated because the competition simply wasn’t there.

3. Wilt Chamberlain 78 Point – Dec. 8, 1961 (Philadelphia Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers)

Spoiler: Several Wilt performances made the list.

Perhaps many will agree, because if we simply take the competition Chamberlain was going up against, then there’s all the answers you need.

On this night, Chamberlain met Baylor and the Lakers and broke his scoring record. It doesn’t get more historic than that.

He scored 78 points in a triple-overtime 151-147 loss. He converted 31-for-62 from the field, 16-for-31 from the free-throw line, and an insane 43 rebounds.

But he played 63 minutes, enough time to put up those numbers. The game went to three overtimes, and Chamberlain capitalized on that. For reference, Joel Embiid played just 37 minutes when he scored 7o points.

2. Bam Adebayo’s 83 Points – March 10, 2026 (Miami Heat vs. Washington Wizards)

Here comes the one everyone is up-in-arms about. Let’s dissect.

Adebayo scored 83 against the Wizards in a 150-129 Heat win. He shot 20-f0r-43 from the field, including 7-for-22 from 3, a record 36-for-43 from the free-throw line, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks. He had 31 in the first quarter, 43 by halftime and 62 after three quarters, then remained in the game despite a blowout to finish the deal.

This is the second-most historic but equally fraudulent lofty stat line in NBA history, and fans have been quick to call it out.

Jan 17, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) reacts to a play as Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter (11) and forward Scottie Barnes (4) look on during the first half at Scotiabank Arena.

The Wizards are one of the worst teams around and have zero incentive to play at any sort of winning level. Almost every loss feels like a blowout, and playing Washington is one of the easiest fixtures at the moment.

The Heat clearly game-planned around Adebayo with constant ball screens, drives to draw contact and plenty of intentional fouling by the Wizards to slow the game or extend possessions, which led to that historic 43 free-throw attempts. The Heat sealed the game by the third frame, but Adebayo was still out there in what amounted to extended garbage time.

At least it isn’t the most controversial scoring explosion ever.

1. Wilt Chamberlain’s 100 Points – March 2, 1962 (Philadelphia Warriors vs. New York Knicks)

Chamberlain holds the record for most points scored in an NBA game. He scored 100 against the Knicks in a 169-147 win, shooting 36-for-63 from the field, 28-for-32 from the line and adding 25 rebounds. He had 41 by halftime and the Warriors kept feeding him relentlessly even after the game was in hand. This is the ultimate historic moment, but no video footage exists, only reenactment and the photo of Chamberlain holding the 100 card.

It has come to a point where people have long been questioning if this performance is actually “fake.”

Since then, the closest anyone has come to that was Bryant with 81 and now Adebayo with 83.

Historic Scoring Nights or Stat Padding?

The NBA has seen 92 60-point games, 15 70-point games, three 80-point games and one 100-point game.

All these have been historic but mostly debatable when factoring opponents, eras and amount of free throws, as in the case of Adebayo. Last night, a 36-point game would have had him close to his career-high, and he scored all of that from the charity stripe.

No one will take away the fact that he scored 83, and how he did it may not matter in the coming years, but his high-scoring night will always be debated as belonging in the same breath as true classics without heavy qualifiers. The same goes for the rest. Bryant scored 81 points with only 18 free throws, which is not nearly half his total like Adebayo.

Adebayo also did not need to remain on the court during a blowout, but he did anyway to break the record. It was a stat-padding night, albeit a historic one, and what it shows is that anyone who wants to exceed the 80-point mark in this era has to take an insane number of free throws.