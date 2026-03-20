5 NBA Players Who Suffered Lung Collapse & Their Recovery Timelines Amid Cade Cunningham Concern

When you think everything is going well, injury strikes. The Detroit Pistons, top in the East and having their best season in two decades, and their fans will not be excited about news coming out of Little Caesars Arena. The unexpected injury to star player Cade Cunningham, while rare, has sent shock waves across the league.

Cunningham, who is having an MVP season, has been diagnosed with a collapsed lung (pneumothorax). The former No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA draft is expected to miss at least two games, as the Pistons try to stave off an awakened Boston Celtics team that looks stronger with the return of Jayson Tatum.

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The injury likely occurred against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday. He dived for a loose ball and collided with another player, after which he left early in the first quarter. Initially, it was thought to be back spasms, but further tests on Thursday revealed the lung issue.

He has already missed seven games this season, and he played only 5 minutes against Washington on Tuesday night. This injury, which might rule him out for the rest of the regular season, will almost undoubtedly make Cunningham ineligible for MVP and All-NBA. According to reports, he is expected to miss at least eight games as the condition is classified as mild.

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While the injury is rare in the NBA compared to the NFL, Cade isn’t the only player to suffer from the condition. Let’s take a deep dive into other players who have gone through similar conditions.

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5 NBA Players Who Suffered Lung Collapse and How Long They Took to Recover, Featuring Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham joins a rare and short list of NBA players who have suffered a pneumothorax. While medicine has advanced over time, there’s no certainty that Cunningham’s case will mirror those of the other players who suffered the condition.

Here are the five players who suffered a collapsed lung and how long they took to recover:

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1. Cade Cunningham – Detroit Pistons (2026)

Injury : While still a life-threatening condition, his was categorized as mild.

: While still a life-threatening condition, his was categorized as mild. Timeline: Projected at two weeks

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Leading the Pistons to first in the East, Cunningham had grown to the star player everyone hoped he’d be. He is averaging 24.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 9.9 assists (career-high) this season.

2. CJ McCollum – Portland Trail Blazers (2021)

Injury : Traumatic right pneumothorax with rib involvement

: Traumatic right pneumothorax with rib involvement Recovery timeline : about six weeks

: about six weeks Games missed: 18 games

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McCollum’s case in 2021 remains one of the more serious modern examples. He was initially ruled out indefinitely before he returned after over a month, where he showed that recovery can stretch depending on severity.

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3. CJ McCollum – New Orleans Pelicans (2023)

The second time is the charm. He suffered another setback in 2023 and subsequently recovered quickly. His quick recovery was down to advances in treatment.

Recovery time: 2-3 weeks

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4. Terrence Jones – Houston Rockets (2015)

Type: Mild pneumothorax

Timeline: About two weeks

Jones’ recovery is the closest real comparison to Cunningham’s situation. His condition had no complications involving the rib or major organs, hence his faster recovery.

5. Gerald Wallace – Charlotte Bobcats (2009)

Type: Mild left pneumothorax

Status: He missed three weeks

Just like Wallace, there was no major structural damage. His recovery involved a controlled recovery plan.

What’s next for Cade Cunningham and the Pistons?

The plan is to ensure he makes a speedy recovery while avoiding complications. In his absence, the Pistons will surely miss him but they’re strong without him as well. The numbers show that they have held on well in Cade’s absence, with a 71.4% win rate.

Imago Mar 10, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff will have to deal without his primary scorer. In his absence, ball-handling duties will shift to guard Jaden Ivey, who has been exceptional in the past five games, averaging 25.2 ppg and 10 rpg.

Next for Detroit is another road game against the Wizards on Thursday. While on paper it looks like an easy win, it will be interesting to see how well other players step up in Cunningham’s absence.