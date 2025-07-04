5 Teams Join Jonathan Kuminga Trade Talks as Warriors Receive New Al Horford Update

If Breaking Bad’s Heisenberg cooked trades instead of blue crystal, he’d call this offseason pure art. Welcome to the Golden State Warriors offseason, where silence stalks like Gus Fring and Jonathan Kuminga’s fate dangles like a post-credit tease. Each day, write a new scene. Each rumor hums like background tension. And guess what? New characters keep joining the cast. So grab your popcorn—because the Bay’s biggest blockbuster hasn’t even hit its climax yet.

Last offseason, Jonathan Kuminga made a jaw-dropper. He turned down a five-year, $150 million extension from the Warriors, betting big on his breakout. However, the gamble aged like milk. Instead of rising, the 2024-25 season spun backward for the 22-year-old. Sure, he showed flashes—he was the MVP in that brutal second-round loss to the Wolves. Even so, when the spotlight shifted to Curry and Butler, Kuminga faded into the credits.

Meanwhile, day four of Kuminga Watch ends with no deal, but the buzz is building. The Warriors want a young talent and a first-rounder if they pull the sign-and-trade trigger. They’ve got leverage, thanks to a $7.9 million qualifying offer. Interestingly enough, the Sacramento Kings tested the waters with Devin Carter, Dario Saric, and two seconds. The Dubs, however, weren’t biting—yet.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This is where a new storyline opens up. The Athletic’s Anthony Slater reported: “The Washington Wizards entered the mix in the last 24 hours, and the idea of Kuminga as a possible fit in Washington’s rebuild has gained real momentum, according to league sources. The Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks, and Brooklyn Nets have also registered varying levels of interest.” Simply put, an intriguing 5-team trade talk has presented itself before Mike Dunleavy & Co.

AD

via Imago Apr 13, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) looks on during warmups before the game against the LA Clippers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Keep in mind, this market’s been brutal for restricted free agents. Kuminga’s just one name caught in the stall. Teams have left Josh Giddey, Quentin Grimes, and Cam Thomas waiting in limbo, too. As day five creeps in, so does the tension. The deals aren’t landing. The calls feel colder. And across the board, young talent waits while the clock keeps ticking.

Slater also mentioned that Jonathan Kuminga and his agent, Aaron Turner, want more than minutes. The Golden State Warriors’ overlooked forward wants a franchise to trust him, feature him, and fully believe in his future. After four years of mixed signals with the Warriors, Kuminga finally holds some power—and he’s using it with precision. He’s not rushing. He’s waiting for a team bold enough to match his fire and ambition.

If this chess match stretches into the Summer League, Vegas could host high-stakes meetings. Face-to-face talks with interested teams are on deck. Meanwhile, the Warriors haven’t walked away either. A sitdown involving Kuminga, Turner, GM Mike Dunleavy, and Steve Kerr is already in the works if things stall into next week.

Meanwhile, there is a bigger development in the story for the Bay Area other than JK’s odd situation. You see, too many stars have hit free agency this offseason. There is Damian Lillard, Russell Westbrook is heading towards one, and Al Horford, the Celtics’ big man, who might be on his way to the Chase Center. At least, that’s what veteran insiders of the league strongly believe.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While 5 teams chase Jonathan Kuminga, Al Horford drops a plot twist

After DeAndre Ayton joined the Lakers, big men vanished fast, and the Warriors still need one. But according to Bill Simmons, help is practically packed and on the way. “Horford’s going to Golden State,” he claimed on The Bill Simmons Podcast. Rob Mahoney backed it up, adding, “That’s basically treated as a foregone conclusion around the league right now.” Simmons doubled down: “It’s happening.” The plot feels thick enough to carve with a steak knife.

Horford, now a free agent after a two-year, $19.5 million run with the Celtics, has caught attention league-wide, including from the Lakers. Yet, the Golden State Warriors seem laser-focused. Per Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, Horford is a “top target” once talks heat up. Stein didn’t hold back either, reporting, “All indications continue to point to Al Horford landing in Golden State – sooner or later. Sunday will be the first day of the 2025-26 salary cap year when NBA teams will be able to make most free agent signings and disposals official.”

via Imago May 7, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) shoots the ball against Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Anthony Slater jumped in too, claiming “many in the league continue to link Al Horford to the Warriors as a preferred target.” The 39-year-old averaged 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 60 regular-season games, starting 42 of them. In the playoffs, he delivered 8.0 points and 6.0 boards per game. As Sunday nears, the 2025-26 salary cap window opens. And with it, Golden State’s rumored new chapter might finally go ink-to-paper.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Somewhere between a five-team chessboard and a Marc Stein prophecy, the Bay is cooking something wild. Jonathan Kuminga’s plot thickens by the hour, while Al Horford’s script feels nearly final. Deals are stalling, eyes are watching, and Vegas might host the next twist. So stay close. Because whether it’s trust, trades, or towering vets, the Warriors are playing for keeps—and the credits aren’t rolling yet.