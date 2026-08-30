5 Things Victor Wembanyama Must Do to Become the NBA GOAT

Even before he stepped into the NBA, Victor Wembanyama had become the next big generational superstar in the eyes of basketball purists. He’s since rapidly transformed into the face of a global basketball revolution.



After an RoTY campaign, emerging from a health scare involving a shoulder blood clot that halted his sophomore campaign, becoming the first unanimous DPOY, taking the Spurs to the Finals for the first time since 2014 where they fell to the New York Knicks 4-1, and now becoming the captain of his homeland team, the 7’4 French phenom has propelled the San Antonio Spurs into elite championship contention, demonstrating a unique combination of guard-like agility and interior dominance.

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While comparing a young star to Michael Jordan or LeBron James might seem premature, Wembanyama’s unprecedented physical profile and rapid trajectory have forced analysts, league executives, and hall-of-famers to take his potential seriously. To firmly split the “Greatest of All Time” conversation between Jordan, LeBron, Kobe Bryant, and himself, Wembanyama must navigate a long-term path built on specific career milestones.

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1. Win Multiple Titles

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Spurs executives have repeatedly emphasized that true global stardom and GOAT consideration begin with winning on the highest stage. During his teenage years, Wembanyama was told by his agent, Jeremy Medjana, that reaching the mountaintop would require surpassing Jordan’s six championship rings.

It’s something that Kobe came close to and LeBron and Stephen Curry have been chasing. Because the ultimate baseline for any GOAT candidate is hardware. While individual highlights build popularity and individual titles like the WCF MVP, DPOY, and ROTY confirm talent, league history measures legendary standing through Larry O’Brien trophies. To sit at the table with Jordan, James, and Kobe Bryant, Wemby must be the cornerstone of a Spurs dynasty.

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2. Multiple MVPs

He finished third in the 2026 MVP ranking, behind winner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and runner-up Nikola Jokic, receiving just five first-place votes compared to SGA’s 83, and put the league on notice.



As Tracy McGrady has recently drawn a clear distinction between MVP titles and championships, it’s become obvious that league icons who hold GOAT status backed up their team success with sustained individual dominance, earning multiple regular-season and Finals MVP awards over extended periods.

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The singular 2008 MVP is tragically the one asterisk the cynics put on Bryant’s credentials. Whereas modern fans argue James’ four MVP wins were hard-earned in comparison to MJ’s five.

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Regardless of the quality of the MVP campaign, winning regular season MVP awards proves that a player is the undisputed premier force in basketball over an 82-game campaign. Wemby’s rapidly checked off every desirable NBA milestone in three seasons, suggesting that multiple MVP trophies are well within reach.

Stacking MVPs alongside Finals MVP honors will be essential to solidifying his individual dominance over his peers across his prime years.

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3. Stay Injury Free

Connecting to point #2, Wemby’s been making a case for MVP and DPOY since his rookie campaign. But injuries have messed with his eligibility. While the blood clothes ended his 2025 campaign too early, a series of injuries kept him one game away from being completely out of the 2026 awards race. He also cleared a concussion protocol in the playoffs which concerned fans.

2006 NBA champion Jason Williams noted that health is the single greatest obstacle standing between Wemby and historical greatness.

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“I just think the only thing that’s going to hinder him from doing that is injury. And I hope that doesn’t happen because he’s only going to get better at everything.”

At 7’4, maintaining structural durability remains Wembanyama’s most critical battle. Players of his height historically face severe physical wear and tear on their lower bodies.

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He’s on a team that has historically prioritized players’ health over individual titles. So the Spurs won’t hesitate to protect Wemby through load management, even if he doesn’t meet the 65-game threshold. Wemby and the Spurs medical staff have implemented meticulously calibrated training programs, including flexibility work and offseason conditioning, to ensure his body withstands the physical toll of a 20-year NBA career.

4. Build Stats on Both Ends – Offense and Defense

Stats have been the one thing LeBron’s faction has against the MJ and Kobe supporters. Older fans, though, are critical of the current generation of players for favoring stat-padding over defense. Wembanyama himself finished the regular season averaging 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, and a league-leading 3.1 blocks per game, while elevating his defensive presence in the postseason to averaging 3.6 shots blocked per contest in the NBA Finals.

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To surpass past legends, Wemby must dominate both sides of the floor simultaneously. On defense, he possesses the tools to become the most terrifying rim protector in league history, capable of winning more than one Defensive Player of the Year awards and surpassing his Team France teammate, Rudy Gobert.

Offensively, as his perimeter shooting becomes more efficient and his physical strength improves, his scoring versatility will render him completely unguardable.

5. Off Court Ventures

Part of Air Jordan’s greatness lies in the Jumpman logo, which symbolizes a sneaker revolution and pop-culture immortality. Well, Camp Wemby is taking the MJ blueprint very seriously.



Guided by Jeremy Medjana and Bouna Ndiaye of Agence Comsport, Wembanyama’s team has deliberately turned down multi-million dollar deals with soda and fast-food brands to focus on selective global partnerships with brands like Louis Vuitton, Nike, and Fanatics. In fact, Nike just dropped Wemby’s new “VW” initials logo, a reimagined design that replaced his original alien graphic, which will feature on his upcoming signature shoe.

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True GOAT status extends beyond the hardwood into global cultural iconographer territory. Wembanyama’s team has purposely maintained a strategy of scarcity, refusing to over-saturate his brand with excessive endorsements.

By aligning with luxury brands, engaging in authentic community moments, and helping the Spurs expand their global footprint, Victor Wembanyama is positioning himself as a global icon whose influence transcends the sport itself.