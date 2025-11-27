5 Things We Are Thankful for This NBA Season

Thanksgiving and the NBA haven’t always mixed. Back in the day, a few Turkey Day games slipped into the schedule, but after the 2011 CBA, the league drew the line. Now, the holiday courts stay quiet, reserved for Christmas, New Year’s, and Good Friday instead. No Election Day or March Madness clashes either, family dinners win over buzzer-beaters, leaving fans and players with a break from the usual hoops action.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This 2025-26 season, the 80th in NBA history, keeps that tradition alive. With the regular season rolling and the in-season NBA Cup underway, we’re getting a rare breather, thanks to Thanksgiving. It’s the perfect moment to pause, look back at the highlights so far, and count a few things we’re grateful for in the world of hoops.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thankful for the buzzer beaters

“The NBA says its six buzzer-beaters already in 2025-26 ties a league record for the season’s first 30 days along with the 2005-06 and 2014-15 seasons,” reported Marc Stein. Let’s take a look at some of those.

Portland thought they had the Bulls beat. With just 16.2 seconds left, the Bulls’ 21-point lead had evaporated into a four-point deficit. Nikola Vucevic had been quiet all fourth quarter, missing shots and losing rebounds, but he wasn’t done. As the clock ticked down, he let a three-pointer fly, and swish! The ball dropped right in as the buzzer sounded. The arena erupted as the Bulls snatched a 122-121 victory, Vucevic finishing with 27 points and turning near disaster into a cinematic road-trip miracle.

The Lakers were in a tough spot with both LeBron James and Luka Doncic out, and fans were unsure if the team could pull off a win in Minneapolis. As the clock ticked down, Austin Reaves grabbed the final possession, scanning the defense, dribbling left off a high screen. He split a double team, dodged a charging Donte DiVincenzo, and with barely any space, floated a smooth 12-foot jumper. The ball swished through as the buzzer sounded, giving Los Angeles a heart-stopping 116-115 victory. Reaves’ 28 points and 16 assists turned doubt into triumph.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the others, there was Kawhi Leonard as well. Though the off-court buzz was loud, he made sure his buzzer-beater cheer was even louder. The Clippers were riding a rollercoaster in their NBA Cup opener, with the Pelicans clawing back from a 17-point third-quarter hole. With just nine seconds left after Zion Williamson tied the game at the line, all eyes turned to Kawhi Leonard. The shot sailed clean through the net as the buzzer blared, giving the Clippers a thrilling 126-124 win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

There were plenty of other game-changers, too. Giannis Antetokounmpo nailed a turnaround jumper to lift the Bucks over the Pacers. Desmond Bane drained a deep fadeaway three for the Magic, and Andrew Wiggins finished a lob for the Heat, keeping the buzzer-beater magic alive across the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thankful for the rookie class

Cooper Flagg’s NBA debut had none of the flashy alley-oops or highlight dunks. Instead, Spurs guard Stephon Castle stole a lazy pass, raced down the court, and finished with a layup. Flagg then made it worse by fouling on the play. But the 18-year-old bounced back in style, picking up the pace and finishing with a career-high 29 points to lift Dallas past New Orleans, 118-115. Those numbers now have him chasing legends, surpassing Kobe for most 20-point games by an 18-year-old, with only LeBron left in the rearview.

VJ Edgecombe made an unforgettable entrance for the 76ers, dropping 34 points in 42 minutes, more than Allen Iverson’s 30 in his 1996 debut. The former Baylor guard didn’t just score; he set a rookie first-quarter record with 14 points, surpassing LeBron James’ 12-point mark from 2003. His 34 points also rank third for any rookie debut, behind only Wilt Chamberlain and Frank Selvy. He’s been keeping up that strong start, averaging 37.3 minutes, 15.6 points, 6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and contributing 1.8 combined steals and blocks per game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Oct 17, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Vj Edgecombe (77) dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Kon Knueppel has been the standout rookie so far, lighting up Charlotte’s offense with 19.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. The 20-year-old is shooting an insane 65.4% TS%, hitting 58% inside the arc, 44% (!!) from three, and 90% from the free-throw line. His smart off-ball movement and scoring efficiency have made him the best among a loaded draft class, proving he belongs in the NBA mix already.

Thankful for the crazy MVP race so far

The 2025-26 NBA season is serving up one of the wildest MVP races in recent memory. Nikola Jokic, the Denver Nuggets’ towering center and three-time MVP, has been nothing short of spectacular. Through 17 games, he’s averaging a triple-double with 29.6 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 11.1 assists, dominating the stat sheet while keeping Denver close to the top of the crowded Western Conference.

Meanwhile, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is staking his claim as well. The defending MVP is putting up career-high numbers, scoring 32 points per game efficiently, with a 17-1 team record and a staggering +16.9 point differential, essentially mirroring Curry’s legendary unanimous MVP season.

Imago FIBA EuroBasket 2025: Italien – Slowenien 07.09.2025 Luka Doncic Slowenien, 77 jubelt FIBA EuroBasket 2025: Italien – Slowenien, Riga, Arena Riga am 07.09.2025 *** FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Italy Slovenia 07 09 2025 Luka Doncic Slovenia, 77 cheers FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Italy Slovenia, Riga, Arena Riga on 07 09 2025 Copyright: xBEAUTIFULxSPORTS/Wunderlx

And then there’s Luka Doncic, the Dallas superstar who keeps raising the bar. He’s leading the league in scoring at 34.5 points per game, with nearly a triple-double average, including 8.9 assists and 8.8 rebounds. Even with a rough start from three-point range, Doncic’s precision inside the arc and at the free-throw line put him squarely in the MVP conversation.

The race gets even wilder when you throw in other stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Cade Cunningham, Anthony Edwards, and Victor Wembanyama.

Thankful for the Brilliant Minds Leading Some Unexpected Teams to Great Heights

J. B. Bickerstaff has turned the Pistons into a powerhouse this season. His tough physical defense, paired with a smart, guard-friendly offense, has allowed Cade Cunningham to shine. Detroit boasts an impressive 15-3 record, topping the Eastern Conference. Last season, he orchestrated one of the NBA’s most dramatic turnarounds, lifting the team from just 14 wins in 2023-24 to 44 victories in 2024-25. And now, they sit at the top in the East.

Darko Rajaković is also making waves in Toronto, shaking up the Raptors’ offense with his quick-decision “0.5 offense” philosophy: shoot, pass, or attack instantly. He’s guided the team to a 14-5 record, second-best in the East, proving that even a young head coach can make a massive impact without relying on isolation-heavy sets. With no Finals appearances or Coach of the Year nods yet, Rajaković is quietly building a Raptors team to watch.

Erik Spoelstra is steering the Miami Heat through another strong season, guiding them to third in the East with a 13-6 record despite personal challenges at home. With a career regular-season record of 787–572 and 110–83 in the playoffs, Spoelstra has long balanced star egos, from LeBron James to Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, while winning two championships and making four straight Finals. His calm, strategic leadership keeps the Heat competitive. Who would have thought the Heat would be in this position after trading Jimmy Butler? But here we are.

Thankful for the fans

And finally, how can we forget the fans? NBA games wouldn’t be the same without them. From Draymond Green’s heated exchange with a Pelicans supporter, earning the fan a red warning, to Suns fans rattling Rockets’ coach Ime Udoka into recalling his old Boston skit, the energy, the cheers, and even the chaos show just how loud and passionate the crowd can be. Whether rooting, heckling, or just reacting, the fans always keep the game alive.

The power of the crowd became impossible to ignore when “Fire Nico” chants echoed through the arena, leading to the Mavericks parting ways with GM Nico. Why all the drama? It all traced back to the trade that sent fan-favorite Luka Doncic from Dallas to the Lakers. And if there’s one fan to thank, it’s Nicholas Dickason, spotted courtside beside Patrick Dumont during the Mavericks’ game against the Bucks, proudly rocking Doncic’s No. 77 Lakers jersey. The crowd had spoken, and the front office listened.

But there’s one fan who has found a place in everyone’s heart by just being adorable. He’s close to a celeb now at every Suns home game. And how could he not be?