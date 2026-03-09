“F**king Stone Cold Forever Losers” – Draymond Green Turns On Warriors Fan Over Trade Demand

Team, teammates, and championship– these have marked Draymond Green’s 14-year-long NBA career. The Golden State Warriors forward has never truly chased records. As a team player, the Warriors have been his sole priority. However, in recent years, a dip in his performance, his on-court antics, and angry rants haven’t aligned with the Dub Nation. Precisely for the new fans, the front office should get rid of Green.

For them, the 36-year-old has a strong message. “To the ones who do feel that way, you were a loser before I got here. A f**ing stone cold forever losers! If you say that, it makes sense to me. You never been here,” Draymond Green said on Fred VanVleet’s Unguarded.

Statistically speaking, Green has been averaging 8.6ppg, 5.6 rpg, 5.2 apg, and 41.5 FG% in the 2025-26 regular season. Now, he has played 14 seasons for the Warriors. He has averaged 8.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 5.6 assists in 933 regular-season games. He received four All-Star nods. Draymond Green has also won 1 Defensive Player of the Year award and 4 NBA championships.

However, the Warriors fans have grown restless with Draymond Green, and the frustration keeps bubbling. In December 2025, tempers flared when Green argued with coach Steve Kerr on the sideline during a game against the Magic.

Soon after, he stormed to the locker room and never returned, even as the Golden State Warriors cruised to a blowout win. Earlier, an ejection against the Suns had already stirred anger online. Fans called for trades across social media, as many fans labeled the moment as Green quitting on the team.

At 36, Green still anchors the defense and offers veteran leadership. However, his limited scoring and frequent turnovers leave fans uneasy as the Warriors hover around mediocrity. Steve Kerr openly described the group as a fading dynasty, a remark that fueled loud rebuild chatter.

Furthermore, Green’s history of suspensions and emotional outbursts lingers in the background. Therefore, patience among supporters has thinned. Loyalty remains, yet the drama, the numbers, and the results keep pushing the debate louder.

In fact, the experts of the game filled the NBA with trade chatter to bring Giannis Antetokounmpo in exchange for Draymond. But that move fell flat as the Milwaukee Bucks reportedly turned down the offer. Well, during the tough Feb deadline phase, Draymond Green sent an emotional message to the Dub Nation.

Draymond Green’s emotional message

The Golden State Warriors faced a serious crossroads. On one hand, the franchise pursued a much-needed retooling with Giannis Antetokounmpo as the dream centerpiece. On the other hand, that path hinted at a painful goodbye to Draymond Green. Bay Area headlines buzzed for days about his possible exit. Steve Kerr even shared that he held a heartfelt conversation with Green.

Later, Green addressed the chatter himself on the Pardon My Take podcast, where he reflected on the idea of leaving Golden State before the Feb 5 trade deadline buzzer. “This is home for me. No trade is changing that,” the veteran forward said. “What I’ve done here is what I’ve done, and what I’ve been able to accomplish with these fans, this team, and this organization isn’t changing. I’m forever grateful.”

He also said, “This is my second home—maybe my third, with East Lansing probably my second—but this is home. There are no hard feelings. I don’t get caught up in it. No one owes me anything, and I’m grateful for my time here.”

Draymond Green long stood as the heart of the Warriors. Alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, he powered four NBA titles since 2015 and etched a dynasty into league history. He is undoubtedly one of the pillars of the Golden State Warriors. Therefore, his message to the ones who want him out of the franchise is clear: they haven’t been here since day one, so they don’t know anything.