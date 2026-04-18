NBA Playoffs 2026 Staff Picks and Predictions: Who Will be Crowned Champion?

The NBA has spent the better part of the year arguing with itself. TV deals. Ratings. The 65-game rule. Load management. Everything except the one thing that actually decides legacies. Winning in April, May, and June.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Now, that noise finally fades. Sixteen teams remain. Every possession tightens. Every weakness gets hunted. And every superstar from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to LeBron James is reduced to one simple question: Can you get 16 wins?

ADVERTISEMENT

The defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder enters with the clearest case. They’ve been sharper, deeper, and somehow more dominant than last year’s title run. But the field isn’t short on belief. The Boston Celtics want their math to break the league again. The Denver Nuggets still have the most unsolvable player alive in Nikola Jokic. And the Los Angeles Lakers are quietly assembling one last run on experience, variance, and a little bit of chaos.

So we asked our staff one simple thing: Who’s actually winning it all?

ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s start with the chalk and a little bit of ruthlessness.

MARK MEDINA, Senior NBA Writer

Eastern Conference First Round

Pistons vs. Magic: Pistons in 4

Detroit’s improved efficiency through Cade Cunningham and physically imposing defense should overwhelm Orlando.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cavaliers vs. Raptors: Cavaliers in 6

Cleveland’s veteran core should have enough stability to outlast Toronto in a competitive series.

Imago Apr 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) during the second half of game one in the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Knicks vs. Hawks: Knicks in 6

New York may feel early pressure, but its top-ranked defense should ultimately take control.

Celtics vs. 76ers: Celtics in 5

Boston should handle this comfortably while gradually ramping up Jayson Tatum’s workload.

Western Conference First round

Thunder vs. Suns: Thunder in 5

Phoenix will throw everything at OKC, but the defending champions should simply have too much depth.

Lakers vs. Rockets: Rockets in 6

The LeBron James–Kevin Durant duel may balance out, but Houston’s athleticism should swing the series.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves: Nuggets in 5

The Nikola Jokic–Jamal Murray two-man game should out-execute Minnesota across a full series.

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers: Spurs in 5

Victor Wembanyama’s two-way dominance and San Antonio’s composure should be too much early on.

Conference Finals

Celtics vs. Pistons: Celtics in 6

Boston’s star power and experience should overwhelm Detroit’s interior-focused attack.

Thunder vs. Spurs: Thunder in 6

San Antonio won’t be overwhelmed by the stage; they’ll be overwhelmed by OKC’s execution.

NBA Finals

Thunder vs. Celtics: Thunder in 6

OKC’s combination of depth, continuity, and late-game control gives them the edge.

MAT ISSA, NBA Analyst

I like the Thunder, Spurs, Nuggets and Rockets to advance in the West. The Pistons, Celtics, Knicks and Cavs will take care of business in the East. The Thunder wins the West, the Celtics prove to be too much in the East, and then the C’s take the title.

BEN PFEIFFER, NBA Analyst

Eastern Conference First Round

Pistons vs. Magic: Pistons in 5

The top seed should take care of business, and Detroit looks like a tough early matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Raptors: Cavaliers in 6

Toronto’s half-court offense should be too limited to consistently generate good looks.

Celtics vs. 76ers: Celtics in 5

This matchup should follow a familiar script in Boston’s favor.

Knicks vs. Hawks: Knicks in 7

Atlanta has historically pushed New York, but the Knicks’ offensive firepower should win out.

Western Conference First Round

Thunder vs. Suns: Thunder in 4

OKC should dominate this series from start to finish.

Rockets vs. Lakers: Rockets in 6

Injuries and defensive issues leave the Lakers vulnerable against Houston’s pace and pressure.

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers: Spurs in 5

Victor Wembanyama should be too much for Portland to handle.

Imago Apr 10, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves: Nuggets in 7

This series hinges on Anthony Edwards’ health, but Denver’s execution gives them the edge.

Conference Finals

Thunder vs. Nuggets: Thunder in 7

Another all-time battle, with OKC’s versatility making the difference late.

Celtics vs. Cavaliers: Celtics in 6

Boston’s spacing and shot volume should tilt the series.

NBA Finals

Thunder vs. Celtics: Thunder in 7

Ultimately, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander delivers in the biggest moments.

VED VAZE, ES NBA Editorial

I’m coming at this as both an impartial analyst and as a fan when it comes to the Western Conference.

Eastern Conference First Round

Pistons vs. Magic: Pistons in 5

Detroit lives at the rim and defends at a high level. Orlando simply doesn’t have enough scoring to keep up.

Cavaliers vs. Raptors: Cavaliers in 6

Cleveland’s late-season offensive jump gives them a clear edge over Toronto’s limitations.

Knicks vs. Hawks: Knicks in 6

This should be a possession battle, and New York’s rebounding plus half-court control usually wins those.

Celtics vs. 76ers: Celtics in 6

Boston’s spacing and versatility should stretch Philadelphia thin, especially if Joel Embiid isn’t fully healthy.

Western Conference First Round

Thunder vs. Suns: Thunder in 5

For once, no internal debate. OKC’s defense turns every possession into chaos, and Phoenix doesn’t have the structure to survive that.

Rockets vs. Lakers: Lakers in 7 (Heart) / Rockets in 6 (Head)

The analytical side leans Houston’s athleticism, switching, and offensive rebounding. But the fan in me still trusts LeBron James to control a playoff series.

Imago Mar 18, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) splits the defense of Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) and guard Reed Sheppard (15) in the second half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves: Nuggets in 6

Nobody is solving Nikola Jokic four times in seven games. That’s the bet.

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers: Spurs in 5

Victor Wembanyama plus elite half-court execution versus a young team, not much to overthink.

Conference Finals

Celtics vs. Pistons: Celtics in 6

The math problem wins. Boston’s shooting volume eventually overwhelms Detroit’s interior game.

Thunder vs. Spurs: Thunder in 6 (Head)

OKC’s perimeter creation and defensive flexibility feel like a step ahead of San Antonio.

Lakers vs. Nuggets: Lakers in 7 (Heart)

If healthy, this feels like the “finally get over the hump” series for LA.

NBA Finals

Lakers vs. Celtics: Lakers in 7 (Heart)

If this happens, it stops being basketball and becomes legacy warfare.

Thunder vs. Celtics: Thunder in 7 (Head)

This comes down to execution. OKC’s defense, turnover creation, and clutch control give them the edge.

And yeah, if LeBron James gets to a Game 7, logic stops mattering.

ROHAN DHARMA, ES NBA Sub Group Head

Eastern Conference First Round

Pistons vs. Magic: Pistons in 5

Detroit’s balance across positions and overall consistency give them the edge.

Celtics vs. 76ers: Celtics in 5

With Jayson Tatum back and momentum building, Boston should control this series. Without Joel Embiid at full strength, Philly looks vulnerable.

Knicks vs. Hawks: Hawks in 6

Atlanta’s balance and energy make them a dangerous underdog.

Imago Apr 6, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) dribbles past New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Cavaliers vs. Raptors: Cavaliers in 6

Experience from players like Harden and Mitchell gives Cleveland the edge.

Western Conference First Round

Thunder vs. Suns: Thunder in 5

Hard to pick against OKC here, they’ve just been too dominant.

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers: Spurs in 5

Fun matchup, but no one’s stopping Wemby right now.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves: Nuggets in 6

Denver’s ball movement and clutch shot-making give them the advantage.

Lakers vs. Rockets: Rockets in 6

With key absences, the Lakers may not have enough to keep up.

Conference Finals

Thunder vs. Spurs: Thunder advance

Depth and overall balance favor OKC.

Celtics vs. Cavaliers: Celtics advance

Experience and coaching give Boston the edge.

NBA Finals

TIM WOOD, ES Director of Original Content

(Please God, I don’t want the Thunder again)

So I think overall, the Pistons are looking a lot like the Cavaliers of 2025. Fantastic in the regular season but not enough to get over the hump in the playoffs.

In the East, I like the Pistons to take care of business against the Magic in five games. Like many, I was rooting for the Hornets here, as I thought they would have given Detroit more matchup issues but the Hornets tanked it in the play-in.

I like the Cavs over the Raptors in six games, the Knicks over the Hawks in six, and the Celtics over the Sixers in a brutal, hard-fought seven-game win.

In the West, I like the Thunder in a sweep over the Suns; the Spurs to struggle with matchups with the Blazers but to ultimately prevail in six; The Wolves to take out the Nuggets in six; and the Rockets to take down the Lakers in six.

In the conference finals, I think the first two series will physically wear down the Celtics (especially if the path is Sixers and then Knicks). My beloved C’s lose to the Cavaliers in seven games. In the West, it’s Spurs-Thunder and I truly think this is Wemby’s year to shine, so I’m going San Antonio in seven.

Imago Mar 8, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

And then in the Finals that no one wants to see, the Spurs sweep the Cavs in four.

Across all the predictions, one thing becomes clear: There’s no dominant narrative, only competing truths. Some believe in structure. Some in stars. Some in chaos. The Oklahoma City Thunder are the safest answer, with elite defense, relentless pressure, and a closer in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who doesn’t blink when games slow down.

The Boston Celtics are the cleanest answer, spacing, volume, and a system that turns every mistake into three points. That’s what makes this postseason different from the debates that came before it. No rules. No narratives. No safety nets. Just matchups, adjustments, and moments that decide everything.

Sixteen teams entered. Four rounds later, we’ll find out which philosophy survives.