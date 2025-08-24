Stephen Curry Is Walking Down Kobe Bryant’s Path in China & It’s Bigger Than Ever

I have always believed basketball greatness travels farther than courts. And nowhere is this more evident than in China. In the 2000s, Kobe Bryant carried this fire that transformed into faith. His grit echoed through packed arenas and in homes where his jersey was worn like a second skin…

But, in 2020, when tragedy struck, the grief felt like family mourning family. By the 2020s, Stephen Curry arrived with a different spark, his charm painting joy across skylines and summoning drones to dance above Chongqing.

What the two hoops legends’ legacies reveal next stretches beyond admiration. So, while these reactions and sentiments from the Chinese crowd seem natural, the implications are far from normal.

Do you remember 2002, when Yao Ming towered over the league as the first overall pick, a 7’6 force who could even tame Shaq, and later waltzed into the Hall of Fame? Before him came Wang Zhizhi, after him Mengke Bateer, each carving paths across the American stage. Yet, the heartbeat of basketball in Asia never rested on size alone. It pulsed through the magic of Kobe, Shaq, MJ, and Steph.

The real question now is how Kobe’s fire and Curry’s flair rewrote China’s love for the game…

Stephen Curry’s China visits, plus all the stories beyond the hardwood

Times when Curry stepped on the Land of the Dragons

In 2015, Stephen Curry’s Under Armour China Tour felt like a coronation. Fresh off an MVP season and a Warriors championship, he rolled through Beijing, Chongqing, and Shanghai in three electric days. The Curry One took center stage as fan events, sneaker drops, and packed courts turned him into China’s newest phenomenon, blending basketball with a cultural celebration.

By 2017, Curry shifted gears from rising star to global ambassador. Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen roared during the Jr. NBA clinics! “Being able to be in a position now where I’m able to inspire fans across the world is something that’s truly special,” the Splash Bro proudly said.

Sneaker launches and Under Armour activations fueled the frenzy as Curry 3s and 4s defined his market push within those few years. These tours boosted UA sales, reshaped its brand positioning, and deepened youth engagement pipelines across Asia.

The story grew even bigger.

In 2018, Curry’s “Verified” Asia Tour landed in Manila, Wuhan, and Tokyo, celebrating his third ring with the Curry 5 and fan-driven clinics. Do remember, at the time, there was one and only one headline on everyone’s mind: Four years. Three World Championships, Two MVPs.

The Bay Area sharpshooter’s popularity was at its peak!

Then 2024 rewrote the playbook as Chengdu unveiled the first Curry Brand House, Shenyang hosted fan Q&As, and Shanghai staged exhibitions tied to China’s 3×3 program. Finally, 2025 in Chongqing exploded with nostalgia in Curry Camp, Curry Con, celebrity guests, giveaways, and a breathtaking drone-lit sky.

Business and collaborations

Stephen Curry’s empire was cemented in Chengdu with his Curry Brand store, a dazzling extension of his partnership with Under Armour since 2013. His shoe line alone fuels nearly 30% of UA’s basketball revenue worldwide (last fiscal year), with the Curry 12 soaring in China — a 40% sales uptick over its predecessor, competing with Anta’s Klay Thompson line and Li-Ning’s Dwyane Wade collection. That spark comes from years of bonding with fans through Asia Tours, packed events, and unforgettable Curry Camps.

But the magic does not end at sneakers. Curry has become the heartbeat of innovation with PressPlay, serving fans exclusive digital content (training videos, live-streamed events, Q&A sessions, video diaries, and more behind-the-scenes material) while strengthening ties far beyond the court. His ventures under Thirty Ink pull in media, sports, and philanthropy, turning this business into a generation-wide legacy!

As he put it best about a decade ago, “I’m very excited to have the chance to interact with my Chinese fans in a more meaningful way. My fans mean a great deal to me, and PressPlay will help me reach them in ways I never thought possible.”

Cultural impact & legacy

Chongqing (2025) became a carnival of hoops and heart. Curry Camp stormed Asia, gathering young players for drills, mentorship, and lessons in resilience. Curry called it a mission to ignite the next gen! Then Curry Con fest exploded for 3 days with sneakers, panels, and competitions, stitching his brand deep into youth culture. Drone shows lit skies, wax figures and murals crowned streets, and fans brought in mad energy, ten years after his last Chongqing stop.

Steph’s vision spread wider than ever. He championed future queens of the game, spotlighting Azzi Fudd at Curry Camp while cheering Cameron Brink across this testing phase of her career. Sneakers sparked frenzies, resale markets soared, and Curry Con pulled artists and influencers into the fold. School visits, donations, and clinics grounded the spectacle in the community, and the Baby-Faced Assassin’s journey shimmered with grit, joy, and unstoppable belief.

When Kobe Bryant Came to China, He Built More Than a Fan Base

Times when the Black Mamba visited China

Kobe Bryant’s love affair with China ignited in 1998 with a basketball clinic that sparked a lifelong bond. Adidas called him back in 2001, then from 2006 to 2015, Nike crowned him their annual superstar ambassador, turning China into a living stage for his greatness. The 2008 Beijing Olympics and 2013 exhibition games cemented his iconic status. Every move rewrote culture, blending courts, classrooms, and screens into Mamba Magic.

He became unstoppable in China…

Business and collaborations

Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz crowned him brand ambassador for their Smart Car, Sprite bubbled with his swagger, and by 2019, his Taobao and WeChat stores carried Mamba Mentality to every screen. Alibaba partnerships, education startups, and Fun88 deals widened his empire. Kobe’s influence soared through every alley, every campus, and every fan’s heartbeat, leaving a trail of unforgettable magic. Meanwhile, Black Mamba’s jersey sales ruled #1 for years, even eclipsing the legendary Yao Ming. Kobe’s visits flipped the script. Black Mamba wasn’t selling products. He was rewriting culture with unstoppable flair.

Cultural impact & Kobe’s passing

In 2009, Black Mamba launched the Kobe Bryant China Fund with the Soong Ching Ling Foundation, channeling five million yuan to rebuild schools after the Sichuan earthquake. He pushed education, health, youth sports, and even Mandarin lessons. His NBA jersey became more than just fabric—it became faith, bridging oceans with devotion stitched in every thread.

Kobe’s legacy carried sparks of culture too. In 2008, he starred in Kobe Mentu, a six-episode reality show where young players trained under him before battling in a final game in Beijing. Millions followed him on Sina Weibo (a popular Chinese microblogging site), while thousands camped for glimpses during tours. In 2013, when the Lakers faced the Warriors in China, over 100 media outlets flocked, even though he never suited up! He had four million Weibo followers, but his passing shattered those screens—“Kobe is Dead” crossed two billion views, streets filled with candlelight, and a nation mourned a family.

Stephen Curry’s China Tours Are Setting New Standards for Basketball Fandom

Stephen Curry’s recent trips to China boldly follow in Kobe Bryant’s legendary footsteps. Back when Kobe was almost done establishing his building blocks in China, the Beijing Olympics in 2008 proved to be a major headline event. We all remember LeBron James quipping, “I thought I was famous until I got here with Kobe.” Along with shoe sales, philanthropic and branding initiatives, Kobe’s jerseys became top sellers in China in 2007, 2008, 2009, and 2010. The Black Mamba ranked No. 1 again in 2012 and then ranked among the top 5 for the next few years, alongside Bron, Rose, Curry, etc.

The Baby Faced Assassin arrived in 2014 and quickly reshaped the market. Moreover, Steph Curry’s jerseys eventually overtook Kobe’s No.1 dominance (per an ESPN report in 2017), signaling not only commercial dominance but also a cultural shift, as Chinese fans embraced a new icon. Cities from Beijing to Chongqing erupted as murals lit streets and courts overflowed with passion.

In 2025, 5,000 drones painted the Splash Bro’s story across Chongqing skies, highlighting animations of a basketball swishing through the net and recreating Curry’s iconic night-night celebration. “That [show] was crazy, probably my favorite thing right now,” he proudly said.

A Short Kobe-Curry Head-to-Head Summary in China:

Jersey Sales: Kobe ruled the early 2000s; Curry currently holds the top spot.

Viewership: Kobe boosted NBA introduction and its growth; Curry maintains high engagement with youth and expanding fan bases (78% of Curry 12 buyers are males aged 18-35, per Taobao data).

Brand Position: Nike leads largely due to Kobe’s legacy in China; UA holds strong through Curry’s continued personal connect and innovative marketing.

52% of Chinese internet adults watch NBA games, covering 90% of the country’s basketball fanbase.

Live events, social media, and Under Armour collaborations have revived NBA viewership and attendance.

The Black Mamba brought fire that carved legends, while the Golden Boy of the Bay brought light that sparked new dreams. Therefore, together, they turned courts into theaters and sneakers into symbols. From vigils to drone-lit skies, their impact breathes beyond sport.

In the end, their legacies feel less like history and more like forever.