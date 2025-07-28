Top 5 NBA Offseason Moves So Far Featuring Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard and More

The 2025 NBA offseason didn’t unfold so much as it detonated. From surprise trades to eyebrow-raising signings, the league felt like it was shifting beneath our feet. The newly tightened CBA put every team on edge, forcing front offices to either get smart or get left behind. The result? Bold bets, calculated risks, and some of the most intriguing roster shuffles in recent memory. But beyond the headlines, five moves rose above the noise — not just because of who moved where, but because of how those decisions could reshape franchises, legacies, and expectations. Here’s a closer look at the deals that truly changed the tide.

The Rockets land Kevin Durant

The Houston Rockets pulled off a shocker. Trading for Kevin Durant wasn’t just about getting better on the court — it marked a shift in their entire outlook. The rebuild? Over. The target now? Winning.

Swapping Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the 10th pick in the 2025 NBA draft, and five future second-round pick for one of the greatest scorers ever is a bold play. Yes, Phoenix got some value with the 10th pick and Green, but for Houston, this move was about unlocking a new level.

The Rockets had a glaring weakness last season: they couldn’t score when it mattered most. They were 18th in clutch offense and a dismal 23rd in fourth-quarter offense. They desperately needed a go-to guy, a killer who could get them a bucket when the game was on the line. They didn’t have that in the playoffs, and it cost them. Kevin Durant is the ultimate solution to that problem. Despite his age, he’s still a 50-40-90 machine who can effortlessly drop 25 points on any given night.

But what makes this move so brilliant is how the Rockets pulled it off. The front office played it smart. They kept Amen Thompson and Tari Eason. So, they essentially leveled up without tearing things down. That’s some high-level roster management.

via Imago Mar 26, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks on against the Boston Celtics during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Moreover, for Durant, it’s a breath of fresh air. He leaves what many around the league saw as a toxic situation in Phoenix. Now he’s part of a system with structure, leadership, and a real identity. With Ime Udoka and Fred VanVleet steering the locker room, Durant, as Tim Bontemps put it, “just go hoop.”. Houston has balance, depth, and belief.

The Atlanta Hawks’ draft night heist

Not every major move needs star power. And that’s exactly what the Atlanta Hawks did on draft night in a move that has been widely hailed as a complete “fleece.”

The Hawks traded down just 10 spots, from pick #13 to #23—allowing the Pelicans to select Maryland center Derik Queen—and in return, they received New Orleans’ completely unprotected 2026 first-round pick. Atlanta then used the 23rd pick to select Georgia forward Asa Newell. The trade already looks even more lopsided for New Orleans, as Queen has since suffered a wrist injury that is expected to sideline him for at least 12 weeks.

So why is this such a big deal? Primarily because of two reasons. First, that “unprotected” pick is a golden ticket. In the NBA, teams often add protections to future draft picks, meaning if the pick lands in the top 5, for example, the original team gets to keep it. The pick the Pelicans sent to Atlanta has zero protections. It’s incredibly rare and means that no matter how badly the Pelicans do next season—even if they’re the worst team in the league and get the #1 overall pick—that pick belongs to the Hawks.

Second, the Pelicans are a huge gamble. They are projected to be one of the worst teams in the league, with a win total set at a mere 30.5 games. Their roster is plagued by injury concerns, with Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy, Herb Jones, and their new acquisition, Dejounte Murray, all having a history of missing significant time. This makes it very likely that the pick the Hawks are holding could easily land in the top 5 of what is expected to be a loaded 2026 draft class.

The funny part is that some reports even suggest the Hawks double-checked to make sure the deal wasn’t a joke. That says plenty. Moreover, this could end up mirroring the Celtics’ heist of Brooklyn’s picks that turned into Tatum and Brown. If that 2026 pick hits, Atlanta could go down as pulling off one of the decade’s best trades.

Cam Johnson to the Nuggets

At first glance, Denver’s move looked like a side-step: Michael Porter Jr. out, Cam Johnson in. But dig deeper, and it’s a quietly brilliant play.

From a basketball perspective, Johnson is a perfect match for Nikola Jokic’s system. He’s a “smart cutter,” an intuitive off-ball player, and a much better passer and quick decision-maker than MPJ. While he was “badly overtasked” as a go-to scorer in Brooklyn, in Denver, he can return to his ideal role as a lethal third or fourth option, getting wide-open looks created by Jokic. It’s a pairing analyst Jason Timpf called a “match made in basketball heaven.”

Johnson himself is thrilled about the fit. “Team first mentality. I want to win at the end of the day,” he said at his introductory press conference. “I think offensively I’ve always been known to shoot the ball… just being at the team, that’s what excites me the most.”

The bigger win? Financial flexibility. Offloading MPJ’s deal cleared $17 million in cap space. That opened the door to sign Jonas Valančiūnas and Bruce Brown. Now Denver looks deeper, tougher, and more versatile.

The Heat acquire Norman Powell

Every offseason, there’s one trade that makes you do a double-take, a move that seems too good to be true. This year, that move belongs to the Miami Heat. In a masterful stroke of opportunism, they acquired Norman Powell—a player coming off the best season of his career— as part of a three-team trade involving the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz —for what amounts to practically nothing: two veterans in Kyle Anderson and Kevin Love, and a future second-round pick.

It’s a massive win for a Heat team that was in desperate need of an offensive spark. Powell just had a career year — 21.8 points per game, 42% from deep. He creates his own shot, fits off-ball, and doesn’t need to dominate possessions. That’s exactly what Miami’s been missing.

Brian Windhorst captured the vibe: “The Heat are thrilled… it’s a big upgrade to their backcourt.” But this move is about more than just the numbers, it’s a full-circle moment for Powell. At his introductory press conference, he spoke about what the move means to him personally. “It’s a full-circle moment for me… Growing up a big Dwyane Wade fan, wanting to play for the Heat — it’s a dream come true,” he said. “The style of play and the culture here fit me perfectly: grit, competitiveness, late nights, early mornings.”

It’s a low-risk, high-reward move that not only makes the Heat a much more dangerous team in a wide-open Eastern Conference but also brings a player home to the team he’s always dreamed of playing for.

Damian Lillard returns to Portland

Some moves are about money. Some about power. This one? This one was about love. After a devastating Achilles tear ended his season and his brief, tumultuous tenure with the Milwaukee Bucks, Damian Lillard could have ended up anywhere. But in what might be the biggest win of the offseason, the nine-time All-Star is going home. After the Bucks waived and stretched his contract, Lillard had his choice of any team, and he chose the one that has always had his heart: the Portland Trail Blazers.

It was a decision driven by one thing: family. As ESPN’s Shams Charania highlighted, “being home in Portland, being back with his three kids, was by far the biggest, most important factor” for Lillard. At his emotional re-introductory press conference, Lillard himself confirmed it. “It never felt right, not being home…knowing that I’m going to be back in all parts of my life, my family here, my friends around the city…” he said. “This was a decision that wasn’t hard at all for me to make.”

USA Today via Reuters Apr 30, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Portland Trailblazers point guard Damian Lillard (0) brings the ball up court against the Brooklyn Nets during the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The move is a brilliant one for both sides. For Lillard, he gets to rehab his injury in the city he loves, surrounded by his family, on a smart three-year, $42 million deal that includes a no-trade clause. For the Blazers, they get their franchise icon back. He’ll serve as the ultimate mentor for their young core, a culture-setter who can guide them through their rebuild. He may not be a “one-team guy” anymore, but his return ensures he will always be remembered as a Trail Blazer.

Hence, from blockbuster trades to savvy financial plays and heartfelt homecomings, the 2025 NBA offseason has been one for the books. These five moves have not only reshaped rosters but have also set the stage for a thrilling and unpredictable new season.