The wrong person got tangled in the most basic of Internet hoaxes. Naturally, Stephen A. Smith is not one to let things slide. The ESPN titan’s comments on the Lakers and repeated doubling down escalated demands for the network to take action into an all-out fabrication that he had already been suspended. Obviously, it was a hoax because the same day as the ‘news’ broke, he was on First Take, again sticking to his point. But instead of letting that debunk his suspension hoax, he directly called out his critics.

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Smith forcefully shut down viral rumors claiming the network issued him an indefinite suspension over his controversial remarks about the Los Angeles Lakers’ starting core of Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Walker Kessler. ESPN has not issued any official statement on Smith’s recent drama.

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“Good Lord. For the record, this is a flat out lie. The extent ppl are willing to go through…..it’s just unreal. I’m neither suspended nor did I do a d***thing to BE Suspended. But hey, I appreciate the wake-up call. When ya mow the grass the snakes come out:” Smith wrote on X in response to a viral post.

The false report gained traction on X, even making it to an account with over 27k followers. This page reacted with a counterfeit news blurb alleging disciplinary action from Bristol, accusing Smith of racism and claiming his future at ESPN was in jeopardy following backlash from colleagues and critics.

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“Never could stand this loud mouth racist b*stard and I’ll NEVER understand why anyone would give him the time of day . 🚨BREAKING: ESPN has issued an indefinite suspension to Stephen A. Smith from its sports coverage segments after he claimed on First Take that the 13-2 Los Angeles Lakers may be ‘too white’ to win an NBA championship. While acknowledging that ‘these white brothers can play,’ Smith challenged the NBA’s African-American stars by saying, ‘Y’all gonna let them win a championship?’. The segment drew immediate backlash and accusations of racism, including criticism from co-host Jay Williams, who described the remarks as ‘disturbing’ and likened them to racial tropes from the 1930s and 1940s with reversed dynamics. Smith’s long-term future with ESPN is currently unclear,” the full post read.

Smith wasted no time responding to this post from his verified handle, calling out the fabrication directly while confirming he had neither been sidelined nor done anything warranting discipline.

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Contrary to the viral rumor, Smith remained live on the air for Friday’s edition of First Take, where he doubled down on the remarks that ignited the firestorm earlier in the week. The controversy originated on Smith’s radio show, where he predicted the Lakers led by Doncic, Reaves, and Kessler would not advance past the second round of the playoffs. He would bring it up on First Take, challenging Black players across the league to stop them. Smith had previously floated the same argument on his YouTube show.

Former NBA player and now ESPN analyst, Jay Williams, was among the many professional athletes who pushed back. Smith stuck with his stance in response to Williams online.

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OutKick’s prominent columnist Bobby Burack urged ESPN to hold him accountable, though the network has offered no public comment on either occasion. OutKick founder and regular Stephen A. instigator, Clay Travis, also called him out.

Rather than backing down on Friday morning, Smith addressed the uproar head-on, calling out Clay Travis by name and insisting he owed nobody an apology.

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“We all know what statements I made about the Lakers that have taken on a life of their own and been controversial. You got guys like Clay Travis opening his mouth, talking about it. I don’t give a d**g. I said it. I meant it. And I ain’t moving because I didn’t expect these Lakers to be what they are. These boys can play…” Smith said on First Take.

Inside the basketball world, Williams, Kevin Garnett, Metta World Peace, Chandler Parsons, Kwame Brown, and Kessler himself have all pushed back against Smith’s framing, while the Lakers’ notorious bandwagoner, Gilbert Arenas, came to his defense.

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Smith has been suspended only once in his career, in 2014, and he’s expressed remorse for his comments that led to it. This time, however, ESPN has taken no public action, and Smith has made clear he has no intention of retreating from where he can be seen and heard.