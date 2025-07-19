Flau’jae Johnson Has One Question to LeBron James That Solves a Pressing Concern for Many

Currently, the only question on fans’ minds is whether LeBron James continues his association with the Lakers. This one question has led to several reports and theories of him joining different teams, like the Cavs, Warriors, or even the Heat. Even though the Purple and Gold franchise would want the answer to this, Flau’jae Johnson does not. Instead, asking a question about Bron’s future, she is interested in how she can better her own. After all, soon all the spotlight of the WNBA will follow her.

The current LSU star already has an NCAA championship on her resume. The 21-year-old has increased her points average every season and is truly a two-way guard. Just last season, she contributed 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.7 steals, and 0.9 blocks to her name. Keeping these contributions in mind, ESPN has her top 5 for the 2026 WNBA draft. Let’s not forget that Johnson has a huge social media following with over 2 million on Instagram, thanks to her successful career as a rapper.

Being successful at a young age is not easy. But it is more difficult to have a sustainable success. That’s what Flau’jae Johnson wants an answer to. “I’mma ask LeBron James. What is your mindset throughout those slumps? Like, you know what I’m saying? Because we go through these slumps in the season. I want to know what the greatest of all time, what his mentality is like towards it,” she said. Playing in the league for two decades, there is bound to be a time when things don’t go right. And that’s exactly what the LSU guard wants an answer to.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Just last season, LeBron James experienced one of his worst shooting slumps. ESPN even reported that it was the worst shooting slump since his rookie year. For context, ‘King James’ went 0-for-19 from deep in a four-game span. In fact, in the 4th game, he also had a season low with 10 points on 4-of-16 shooting from the field. But deep down, the Akron native knew he could make a comeback. After all, he is the leading scorer in the NBA for a reason. Against the Hawks, he erupted for 39 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists, two steals, and three blocks.

AD

via Imago Feb 12, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) warms up before a game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

Definitely a performance that even Flau’jae Johnson wants to mimic someday. “Cuz I always, when I go through these slumps, I got my coaches telling me, ‘No, no, no.’ But I’m like, ‘Man, come on.’But one of the greatest of all time, I want to know, ‘How do you get through that?’,” she shared. On the Club Shay Shay podcast, she further added, “Where your mindset, cuz he been through so many trials being a celebrity, you know what I’m saying, and being in the basketball world, how do you balance that family like?”

It’s not just James that Johnson wants to learn from. There are two other NBA champions whom the LSU guard wants to meet, learn and improve before stepping foot in the WNBA.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Flau’jae Johnson doesn’t pick LeBron James to solve her on-court problems

Being a celebrity and a hooper is what Johnson and James have in common. The latter was even dubbed as ‘The Chosen One’ to replace Michael Jordan even before stepping foot in the NBA. Similarly, the former is the top-earning college women’s basketball player. Her NIL rank #1 is because of her NIL value of $1.5 million. She is just in college, and the WNBA is still a priority. So we assume that LeBron James will answer her one question; for the rest, the LSU guard can rely on the Mavericks‘ stars.

“I met Kyrie Irving yesterday!” On the same Club Shay Shay Podcast episode, Flau’jae Johnson continued, “I was talking with one of his affiliates, and he was like, ‘We gonna get you and Ky in the gym.’ I’m trying to act like I’m not tweaking out, but I’m like, ‘OK cool,’ you know?’ I was geekin!” Learning handles and ball handling from Irving is definitely on many players’ wish lists.

As stated before, the LSU guard has another practice invitation from another Mavs guard in Klay Thompson. “I text Klay Thompson, because I’ve always been impressed with his balance and his footwork.” The 21-year-old reached out, and the 4x NBA champion obliged and replied, “Yeah, when I get back to Dallas, we can definitely get some shots up.” Johnson later jokingly said that the plans to practice with Thompson are on hold now. Why?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Dec 27, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) and Klay Thompson (31) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Because of his new relationship with Megan Thee Stallion. Jokes aside, Johnson is poised to take the next step. For which she is not afraid to ask questions or help in order to excel.