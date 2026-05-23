“Flopper” Chants Come Back to Haunt Spurs as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Responds After Thunder Silence Victor Wembanyama & Co.

“Flopper!” chants erupted through the Frost Bank Center in the third quarter of Game 3 – tens of thousands of Spurs fans serenading Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as he hit the deck after contact from Stephon Castle. The whistle blew. SGA rose, walked calmly to the line, and drained his free throw. And then he went and did it eleven more times.

San Antonio’s crowd was buzzing after that 15–0 haymaker. A lesser team would’ve panicked. Instead, the Thunder just shrugged, settled in, grabbed the lead in the second quarter, and never gave it back. But here’s where it gets spicy. The real damage came from the bench. Jaylin Williams and Jared McCain? Yeah, they combined for 42 points, and OKC’s reserves dropped a franchise playoff record 76 points. Seventy-six. That’s more than half the team’s total. Meanwhile, the reigning two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a quieter scoring night, 26 points on 6-for-17 shooting, but he made up for it with 12 assists.

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Of course, the free-throw conversation followed. SGA came into Game 3 averaging nearly 10 foul shots per game this postseason, by far the most of any player still dancing. And in Game 3, he got to the line 12 times. That’s just who he is.

This wasn’t the first time crowds have gone there with him, either. Clippers fans ran the same chant at him in March 2025. Spurs fans did it on Christmas Eve during the regular season. This particular label has followed SGA across arenas for years, and it keeps following him because he keeps drawing fouls at a rate that strains credulity for opposing fan bases.

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Imago May 20, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) shoots a lay up as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) defends during the second quarter during game two of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Now, the third quarter? That’s when things got loud. Whistles everywhere. The two teams combined for more than 30 free throw attempts in just 12 minutes. Spurs fans had seen enough. With just over seven minutes left in the quarter, SGA took contact from Stephon Castle and hit the deck. The whistle blew.

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And then it happened: tens of thousands of San Antonio fans erupted into a booming, crystal-clear chant that echoed through the broadcast. “Flopper! Flopper!” It went on for a surprisingly long time. You could hear every word.

And here’s the irony that actually haunts San Antonio: those chants came from a crowd whose own team kept fouling him anyway. The strategy backfired tactically, not just emotionally.

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SGA shrugs off San Antonio crowd as Thunder seize Game 3 edge

So how did Shai Gilgeous-Alexander respond? Exactly how you’d expect a calm, cold-blooded superstar to. After the game, he brushed off the “flopper” chants like they were nothing. Didn’t fuel him. Didn’t discourage him. Just part of the game. His exact response?

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“It does nothing. Doesn’t fuel me, doesn’t discourage me. It’s part of the game. I’ve been dealing with it a long time. I don’t really hear it.” He said right after the win.

He’s too locked in on the action to really even hear them. That’s the same poise he’s shown all season, let the game do the talking, don’t get pulled into the moment.

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He added during the press conference, “I don’t expect their fans to love me. It’s not how it works. They want their team to win. It’s that simple.”

The chants haunted the Spurs, not SGA and their own head coach confirmed it. Mitch Johnson, in his postgame presser, didn’t point fingers at the officiating or suggest SGA was selling calls. He turned it inward.

“Probably half of them were undisciplined, first off the floor,” Johnson said. “He got us out of position and took advantage of it… I can remember at least a few of them right now that were undisciplined on our end.”

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That’s the real consequence of the flopper narrative: the crowd roared, the Spurs kept fouling, and their own coach admitted it cost them.

And honestly? The irony for San Antonio is almost painful. They spent a whole quarter chanting at SGA, trying to rattle him, while Victor Wembanyama put up 26 points of his own and still couldn’t keep the Spurs in it. The Thunder just kept pushing. Kept scoring and kept winning, with the final score being 123–108. Series lead is 2–1.

If the Spurs thought the home crowd would shake OKC’s rhythm, the result told a different story. Shai absorbed the noise, dished out 12 dimes, and helped the Thunder silence that building when it mattered most. Flopper chants? Do nothing. Ask the Spurs coach. And for more, follow EssentiallySports.