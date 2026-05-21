Florida Native Reveals Giannis Antetokounmpo Is House-Hunting in Miami Amid Heat Rumors

The Miami Heat have been connected to a superstar trade every offseason for years, and every offseason, the answer has been the same: rumors, speculation, and no deal. However, this time, a source close to one of sports media’s most connected personalities insisted it ends differently, and the claim is more specific and eyebrow-raising than anything that has come before.

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Former NFL wide receiver and Nightcap podcast co-host Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson dropped a significant revelation on a Thursday episode of the show, telling co-host Shannon Sharpe that Giannis Antetokounmpo has already been searching for a house in Miami. “I told you all, I think during the season, early in the season, that Giannis was already searching for a house down here in Miami,” Johnson said, adding that he held the information back to avoid derailing the conversation at the time.

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Johnson was deliberate about the source behind the claim. He stopped short of naming names, but was pointed about what he knew and how he knew it: “I know the realtor who’s looking for the house. I don’t want to spill too much beans, but they’re house shopping.” He also leaned on his track record to give the revelation weight. “I play around a lot, but ain’t too many times I’ve been wrong when it comes to predicting and telling y’all where people are going because of the conversation I had behind closed doors.”

The broader backdrop gave Johnson’s claim serious context. ESPN reported a growing belief around the league that Antetokounmpo will be moved in the offseason, with Bucks co-owner Jimmy Haslam stating publicly that he wants a resolution, which could either be a contract extension or a trade, to be completed before the June 23 draft. Milwaukee is reportedly seeking a blue-chip young player alongside a surplus of draft picks in return for the two-time MVP.

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Miami Has Been Among Giannis’s Preferred Destinations, and Has the Assets to Back It Up

According to TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott, Giannis’s preferred trade list has included three teams: the Heat, the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the New York Knicks. The Miami Heat’s appeal is rooted in a combination of market, climate, and the absence of state income tax that has lured big names to South Beach for decades. According to Miami Herald reporter Anthony Chiang, the Heat are expected to be among the most aggressive teams in the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes this offseason, and the two franchises are already eligible to discuss trades, given that both have completed their seasons.

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Imago Credits: IMAGN

The Heat reportedly came close at the trade deadline, with Milwaukee reportedly considering a Miami offer centred on Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, and multiple picks, before the Bucks ultimately pulled back. Miami’s 2026 first-round pick sitting at No. 13 overall complicates the timeline slightly, as NBA rules tied to previous draft obligations mean the Heat cannot officially trade that selection outright before the June 23-24 draft. However, Chiang noted that Miami could still make the pick “on behalf of another team” as part of a prearranged agreement, meaning a deal could be agreed in principle before the draft and made official immediately after.

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Antetokounmpo has two years remaining on his current deal. The second year is a player option, and he will be eligible to sign a four-year, $275 million extension from October 1. That will make the next six weeks the most consequential window in his career outside of Milwaukee. If Chad Johnson’s source is as well-placed as he insists, the Heat may already have their answer. The rest of the league is still waiting on the official word.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​