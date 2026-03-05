“Flush It”: Jaylen Brown Takes Blame After 29-Point Loss vs Hornets

The Boston Celtics tripped into the Charlotte Hornets only to understand the East could soon have another competitor. The Shamrocks were blown out of the water. The Jaylen Brown-led team scored just 89 points and suffered the worst defeat of their season. The Celtics knew this wasn’t a reflection of them. And there’s only one way to react after such a humiliating defeat.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Flush it,” Brown said in the message to his teammates. That’s how bad the proceedings were for the Boston Celtics. There wasn’t a standout player who could fight against the Hornets’ incredible synergy. But as the cornerstone, Jaylen Brown took the onus of the result upon himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Today was not the best example of Celtic basketball, and we all can be better. And being a leader, I take accountability,” the former Finals MVP told reporters.

The Celtics’ All-Star forward didn’t have the worst game. He scored 20 points to go with 11 boards and seven assists. But Jaylen Brown isn’t satisfied with just being good. All season long, the 29-year-old has delivered stellar performances on a consistent basis for the Shamrocks. On the night he couldn’t, Brown reminded himself of the responsibility on his shoulders.

ADVERTISEMENT

The game flows through him. The Celtics follow his rhythm. That didn’t exist tonight.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The Celtics couldn’t get anything going. Derrick White’s 29 points helped save some face. However, they shot just 27.8% from beyond the arc. The 2024 NBA champions also recorded 15 turnovers and just 18 assists against the Hornets tonight. Not a single player from the Celtics recorded a positive net differential.

This wasn’t just a lopsided defeat. The Hornets picked apart every part of the Celtics. However, there’s nothing to be ashamed of either. No matter how good the team, they can’t be perfect every time in an 82-game season. Furthermore, a loss to the Hornets isn’t a laughing matter anymore.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Charlotte Hornets are evolving in front of our eyes

The 2021-22 season was the last time the Hornets had a winning record. After years of waiting, they look competitive again. But it’s not just a young team starting to win games. They are dominating the best. In beating the Celtics, they became just the fourth to defeat the previous three NBA champs by 20+ points in a single season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hornets’ young core is syncing together and creating an electric system on both ends of the floor. Brandon Miller had another efficient night, while Kon Knueppel scored 20 to snap his cold streak. But it’s their numbers as a team that really stood out.

They walked into the TD Garden, practically a fortress created by the Celtics, and just had fun. The Hornets recorded just four turnovers throughout the entire game. On the defensive end, they generated 10 steals. Tonight’s win gave the Hornets their sixth consecutive victory and saw them jump over .500.

ADVERTISEMENT

During this stretch, there’s not a single team in the NBA with a more successful offense. The Hornets are recording a 127.7 offensive rating over their last six games. No other team has even managed 120. Furthermore, they also rank as the third-best defense during this winning streak.

They may be young, but Knueppel’s introduction has sparked creativity and confidence in the Hornets. LaMelo Ball is looking like the unpredictable floor general. Miller’s two-way presence and Diabate’s athleticism bring structure to their defense. The Hornets aren’t contenders yet. But they are also fearless and willing to challenge the biggest teams.

Their resurgence is here, and without any distractions, the Hornets could be soaring very soon.