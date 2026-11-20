The United States’ Apollo missions to the moon have been a source of heavy debate. A wide range of theories have emerged about whether it really happened or not. One former Lakers player has made his doubts about the historic moon landing clear, questioning the historic achievement.

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During an appearance on Read the Room w/Kyle Kuzma, former Laker and current Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma sat down with entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano to discuss several topics, including technology, business, and space exploration. However, one exchange quickly caught people’s attention after Kuzma said he doesn’t think mankind went to the Moon. Kuzma believes there was “no chance” humans made it to the Moon all those decades ago.

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“The footage is just BS to me,” Kuzma said on his podcast.

He personally doesn’t believe that it happened, and questions the legitimacy of what happened.

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The discussion took place during Kuzma’s interview with Pompliano, whose podcast appearance covered everything from artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency to the future of space exploration.

When the conversation turned to whether humans had actually reached the Moon, Kuzma made his position clear. He expressed disbelief in the Apollo missions, claiming that there was “no chance” the landings happened as officially documented.

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The clip quickly attracted attention, particularly because the Apollo program remains one of the most extensively documented scientific and technological achievements in history.

The United States first landed astronauts on the Moon during Apollo 11 in July 1969. Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first humans to walk on its surface, while Michael Collins remained in lunar orbit. Five subsequent Apollo missions also successfully landed astronauts on the Moon, with the final mission, Apollo 17, taking place in December 1972.

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Although Kuzma questioned the historical footage, the evidence supporting the landings extends well beyond television recordings. Apollo astronauts left scientific equipment on the lunar surface, including laser retroreflectors that observatories continue to use to measure the distance between Earth and the Moon.

Kuzma’s comments therefore represent his personal skepticism rather than a conclusion supported by the available scientific evidence. However, it came with an interesting twist, though. While he questioned the footage and evidence surrounding the Apollo missions, he believes another human landing on the lunar surface is coming within the next few years.

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Interestingly, Kuzma’s skepticism about the Apollo missions does not mean he lacks interest in space exploration. In fact, he has recently devoted considerable attention to the subject through his podcast.

Shortly after the promotional clip with Pompliano circulated, Kuzma took to X to share his prediction about humanity’s next lunar mission.

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“We will be on the moon no question by ’29-30,” Kuzma said.

He even imagined the possibilities of playing basketball on the moon. Kuzma believes people would be able to play forever under the moon’s gravity.

“I can only imagine basketball on the moon. That’d be a very slow-paced game. I think you could play the game of basketball forever on the moon, essentially.”

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The statement followed another episode of Read the Room, in which he interviewed Justin Cyrus, CEO of Lunar Outpost, a company developing lunar rovers and robotic systems for future missions.

Their conversation explored the growing commercial space industry, America’s competition with China, the potential resources available on the Moon, and what establishing a more permanent human presence there could look like.

Cyrus also discussed the timeline for returning astronauts to the lunar surface and the technological challenges involved. The discussion gave Kuzma a closer look at how private companies could contribute to the next stage of space exploration.

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The NBA forward even explored the possibility of what everyday life on the Moon might look like, including the potential for people to eventually travel there.

For now, Kuzma’s prediction remains just that. But his interest in the subject suggests his comments about the Apollo missions are part of a much broader fascination with humanity’s future beyond Earth.

Whether he changes his mind about the historical landings or not, the Bucks star is clearly keeping an eye on the next chapter of the space race.