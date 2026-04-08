Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Events
HomeNBA

Footage Shows Luka Doncic’s Condition After Injury as JJ Redick Addresses Europe Visit

Pranav Kotai

Share:

Link Copied!

Apr 8, 2026 | 4:43 AM EDT

HomeNBA

Footage Shows Luka Doncic’s Condition After Injury as JJ Redick Addresses Europe Visit

Pranav Kotai

Share:

Link Copied!

Apr 8, 2026 | 4:43 AM EDT

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Last Thursday, Luka Doncic hobbled and left the game against the OKC Thunder, and it was later revealed to be a hamstring strain. Even though the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is sidelined from the remaining regular-season games, he is leaving no stone unturned to return for the playoffs. Head coach JJ Redick spilled the beans on the 6x All-Star’s mental health as he recovers in Spain.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Before tonight’s game against the Thunder, a video emerged where Luka Doncic was outside of a Madrid hotel signing autographs. The positive update from this was that the Slovenian had no limp days after suffering a Grade 2 left hamstring strain. He arrived in Spain on Monday to receive an injection in his injured hamstring to aid his recovery even quicker.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Luka was in Spain, JJ Redick was answering the media before the tip-off. “I’m not gonna share how long he’s going to be over there, but I think he’s in good spirits.” The head coach was coy while updating about the Slovenian’s health. “I think he’s, in my conversations with him, he’s motivated to do everything possible. I know for him, it’s hard for him not to be on a basketball court. That’s his happy place. He wants to get back on the court.”

Top Stories

Image for Jaden Ivey’s Wife Pleads Him to “Stop” IG Live as Ex-Bulls Star Attempts to Share Update on Social Media

1 day ago

Image for Angel Reese Breaks Silence After Atlanta Dream Trade Yields 460 Percent Salary Surge

17 hrs ago

Image for NBA’s “Terrible” Dunk Contest Triggers Shaquille O’Neal to Launch New League in Partnership With $69Bn Company

1 day ago

Image for “This Is Why Michael Kept His Mouth Shut”: NFL Legend on LeBron James’ Memphis Controversy

1 day ago

Image for Who Is Michael Malone’s Wife? Meet the Nuggets HC’s Partner of 25 Years and Two Amazing Kids Who Take After Her

3+ weeks ago

The reason why Luka Doncic had to go to Spain for the procedure is that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy. But the sports leagues around the world do not ban it. Meaning any athlete can get the procedure done, but not in the USA. After consulting with his own medical team and even the Lakers’ doctors, the decision was made for Doncic to travel to Spain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though Grade 2 hamstring strains typically involve a monthlong recovery process, Doncic’s agent Bill Duffy of WME Basketball said Doncic is motivated to return to the Lakers’ lineup during the playoffs. Because the PRP apparently helps the athletes save major weeks off rehab timelines. In 2024, Christian McCaffrey traveled to Germany for PRP treatment for a stubborn Achilles injury. It proved fruitful for him as by 2025, he earned his All-Pro honors and the Comeback Player of the Year award.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since Doncic’s injury is not severe in the first place, this could produce even better results for him. While JJ Redick did not provide a clear update, the reports suggest that by playoff time, the Slovenian should be ready. Before the injury, the Lakers star was leading the league in points. In fact, he was on a streak and scored 37.5 points on average with 49.2% shooting in March as the Purple and Gold went on a 15-2 run.

But it all came crashing down with not one but two injuries. Some even blamed the head coach for it, as he revealed the true intentions and behind-the-scenes conversations.

ADVERTISEMENT

JJ Redick denies negligence after Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves are out for the regular season

In the same game against the Thunder, the Lakers lost their two stars. For Luka Doncic, it was a non-contact injury in the third quarter, and for AR, who finished the game, he found out about his Grade 2 oblique strain a day later. But during the game, both stars showed signs of complaints before getting injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

Doncic received extensive medical work on his hamstring during the halftime break. Reaves tweaked and was holding his left side during Thursday’s first half against the OKC Thunder. Yet both stars returned to the hardwood. “We checked him out, he got work done,” the Lakers coach said about Doncic. “He was cleared. I mean, again, we’re not going to put a player at risk. Those things happen.”

“When Austin came back, I asked directly. I thought he was hurt. No, he was medically cleared. There was nothing leading into that game that would suggest either of those guys were running hot, as we call it,” concluded Redick.

ADVERTISEMENT

The athletes never complained and were able to get back on the floor. But it turned out for the worse. With injuries sidelining them from four to eight weeks, the Lakers can’t afford another setback.

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Pranav Kotai

2,731 Articles

Pranav Kotai is an editor at EssentiallySports, specializing in basketball coverage with a focus on trade dynamics and front-office decision-making. Having previously worked on the Trade Desk vertical, he brought clarity to how salary cap pressures and roster needs shape NBA transactions. His insightful coverage of the Philadelphia 76ers’ decision to hold firm on Joel Embiid amid trade speculation highlights how market context and team strategy influence major roster moves. Before joining EssentiallySports, Pranav holds experience of skills in professional writing, editorial work, and digital content creation. He holds a postgraduate diploma in digital media from a reputed institute, where he mastered the tools to create engaging and credible content across various platforms. Known for his attention to detail, proficiency in storytelling, and editorial expertise, Pranav combines deep basketball knowledge with sharp analytical abilities to deliver clear, insightful perspectives on the complexities of NBA trades and team management.

Know more

ADVERTISEMENT