Footage Shows Luka Doncic’s Condition After Injury as JJ Redick Addresses Europe Visit

Last Thursday, Luka Doncic hobbled and left the game against the OKC Thunder, and it was later revealed to be a hamstring strain. Even though the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is sidelined from the remaining regular-season games, he is leaving no stone unturned to return for the playoffs. Head coach JJ Redick spilled the beans on the 6x All-Star’s mental health as he recovers in Spain.

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Before tonight’s game against the Thunder, a video emerged where Luka Doncic was outside of a Madrid hotel signing autographs. The positive update from this was that the Slovenian had no limp days after suffering a Grade 2 left hamstring strain. He arrived in Spain on Monday to receive an injection in his injured hamstring to aid his recovery even quicker.

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While Luka was in Spain, JJ Redick was answering the media before the tip-off. “I’m not gonna share how long he’s going to be over there, but I think he’s in good spirits.” The head coach was coy while updating about the Slovenian’s health. “I think he’s, in my conversations with him, he’s motivated to do everything possible. I know for him, it’s hard for him not to be on a basketball court. That’s his happy place. He wants to get back on the court.”

The reason why Luka Doncic had to go to Spain for the procedure is that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy. But the sports leagues around the world do not ban it. Meaning any athlete can get the procedure done, but not in the USA. After consulting with his own medical team and even the Lakers’ doctors, the decision was made for Doncic to travel to Spain.

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Though Grade 2 hamstring strains typically involve a monthlong recovery process, Doncic’s agent Bill Duffy of WME Basketball said Doncic is motivated to return to the Lakers’ lineup during the playoffs. Because the PRP apparently helps the athletes save major weeks off rehab timelines. In 2024, Christian McCaffrey traveled to Germany for PRP treatment for a stubborn Achilles injury. It proved fruitful for him as by 2025, he earned his All-Pro honors and the Comeback Player of the Year award.

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Since Doncic’s injury is not severe in the first place, this could produce even better results for him. While JJ Redick did not provide a clear update, the reports suggest that by playoff time, the Slovenian should be ready. Before the injury, the Lakers star was leading the league in points. In fact, he was on a streak and scored 37.5 points on average with 49.2% shooting in March as the Purple and Gold went on a 15-2 run.

But it all came crashing down with not one but two injuries. Some even blamed the head coach for it, as he revealed the true intentions and behind-the-scenes conversations.

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JJ Redick denies negligence after Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves are out for the regular season

In the same game against the Thunder, the Lakers lost their two stars. For Luka Doncic, it was a non-contact injury in the third quarter, and for AR, who finished the game, he found out about his Grade 2 oblique strain a day later. But during the game, both stars showed signs of complaints before getting injured.

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Doncic received extensive medical work on his hamstring during the halftime break. Reaves tweaked and was holding his left side during Thursday’s first half against the OKC Thunder. Yet both stars returned to the hardwood. “We checked him out, he got work done,” the Lakers coach said about Doncic. “He was cleared. I mean, again, we’re not going to put a player at risk. Those things happen.”

“When Austin came back, I asked directly. I thought he was hurt. No, he was medically cleared. There was nothing leading into that game that would suggest either of those guys were running hot, as we call it,” concluded Redick.

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The athletes never complained and were able to get back on the floor. But it turned out for the worse. With injuries sidelining them from four to eight weeks, the Lakers can’t afford another setback.