For the First Time, Jayson Tatum Gives Sneak Peak Into Recovery Routine After Achilles Surgery

If you are a Celtics fan, the only update from Jayson Tatum for some time will be about his road to recovery. He ruptured his right Achilles in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals vs. New York back in mid‑May and had surgery the very next day. The reported timeline for his comeback is between 8-12 months, which likely puts Tatum back between January and May 2026. Previously, we have only seen photos of his recovery, but this time it’s a short video.

Back in rehab, on Day 25, he posted, “Day 25… days starting to get a little easier.” By Day 45, his emotion was a bit different: “This is some bulls—.” Emphasizing that the Achilles rehab tests you in a whole other way. But the 5x All-Star is reportedly grinding daily at the Auerbach Center, refusing to check out. Just a few days ago, we once again witnessed his strength as he dropped a 4-word motivating message for himself. “Keep showing up JT.”

It was the caption of his Instagram post, where he was in the weight room. Now his location is different, as he dips into the swimming pool, not for relaxing, but to continue his rehab journey. Yes, Jayson Tatum was apparently following walking lunges in a pool, a routine to stay on track with his goal of being on the court again.