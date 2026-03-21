Foreign Player Made $2,145,206 Sacrifice for NBA Opportunity: Report

It’s not easy having an impactful presence in the NBA. But Yuki Kawamura is trying to make a name for himself in the league. At 5’7, he is the shortest player in the league. But he’s always compensating for his size with energy and hustle. Therefore, he has become one of the most beloved faces on the court. Yet, his two-way contract with the Chicago Bulls tells a sadder story than one can imagine.

Kawamura is navigating a fascinating financial twist in Chicago. The Bulls guard is currently on a two-way contract after recovering from a blood clot. His one-year deal pays just $354,794 for the 2025- 26 season. As expected, that setup splits his time between the NBA roster and the Windy City Bulls in the G League. However, rewind a bit. In his rookie year with the Memphis Grizzlies, he earned $578,577.

Meanwhile, his pre-NBA chapter tells a completely different story. Kawamura made around $2.5 million in Japan during the 2023- 24 season. This means he is currently earning around $2,145,206. That puts his current NBA salary at nearly seven times less than his earnings back home. Quite the pay cut!

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Remember, Kawamura was the B.League MVP in 2023 with the Yokohama B-Corsairs. Now, for context, ex-NBA forward Yuta Watanabe is cashing in back home. He will earn up to $5 million after taxes with the Chiba Jets. That figure even tops the NBA median salary of $6.7 million before taxes, roughly $3.5 to $4 million after. Moreover, it flirts with the league average of $12 million, or about $6 million post-tax.

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Meanwhile, Yuki Kawamura is still grinding for minutes. Yuki Kawamura has played 11 games with the Chicago Bulls. He averages 3.0 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 11 minutes, shooting 33.3% overall and 31.3% from three. At 5 feet 7, the 24-year-old now plays nearly three times more than he did in Memphis last season.

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However, the challenges of playing as the shortest player in the NBA are immense. But the fans are always cheering for him.

Kawamura is treading through the NBA amidst hardship

Recently, the Bulls guard sat with the Chicago Sports Network. During the conversation with K.C. Johnson, the host asked him if he notices the crowd’s energy and support when he checks into the game. “I hear it. Honestly, it’s amazing,” Yuki shared. “I appreciate the fans’ support. I couldn’t have done this without them. It’s a motivation for me. I want to prove that a short player like me can play in the NBA. Being short isn’t easy.”

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He added, “I need to pick up full court, take a charge. I have to be consistent with my play, no matter if I’m in the G League or the NBA. I have to be better. What I’ve been doing isn’t good enough. I just want to meet expectations from my coaches, teammates, and fans.”

Imago Mar 16, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Yuki Kawamura (8) defends against Memphis Grizzlies guard Cam Spencer (24) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

At the same time, Johnson also highlighted that the Japanese star’s growing comfort in English, even if the guard brushed it off. However, Johnson revealed Kawamura takes it seriously. Meanwhile, with the Windy City Bulls at the G League, he is shining, averaging 17.7 points, 11.3 assists, and 5.3 rebounds in nine games, shooting 36.5%.

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Tiny frame, massive fight. Yuki Kawamura is chasing belief as much as minutes, and every second feels earned. However, the paycheck tells the scathing truth. A glaring difference. He could’ve earned seven times more in Japan than what the NBA is offering him. But it’s the love of the fans that’s likely holding him closely to the American basketball culture. So he is running harder, learning faster, and showing up everywhere, proving that heart can stretch far beyond height and deals.