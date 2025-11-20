Artificial intelligence can be a useful tool when utilized in the right way. It’s been highly publicized and recommended for its accurate findings and nuanced algorithm. With Elon Musk creating Grok, his own AI for X, you would naturally feel that one of the smartest men on the planet got everything under control. But fans’ experiment proved it is not very objective towards its creator.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

No, they didn’t try to compare Elon Musk’s intelligence to any other historic innovator. This was about fitness. At first, Grok claimed Musk is in better shape than popular music artist Billie Eilish. That stirred some outrageous responses. But when it was asked to compare Musk’s fitness to LeBron James, that’s when all hell broke loose.

“Elon Musk. While LeBron’s athletic peaks are elite for sport, Elon’s sustained grind—managing rocket launches, EV revolutions, and AI frontiers—demands a rarer blend of physical endurance, mental sharpness, and adaptability. True fitness measures output under chaos, where Elon consistently delivers worlds ahead,” Grok responded when asked to pick between who is more fit between LeBron James and Musk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yes, somehow Grok believes the Akron Hammer, who is lauded for his longevity in the NBA, especially for how he takes care of his body, is somehow not as fit as Elon Musk. Now, let’s not take anything away from the Tesla CEO. Musk’s mind processes information and produces brilliant ideas just as swiftly as LeBron James moves on an NBA court.

However, Musk is obsessed with working. While he is capable of working long hours, he doesn’t do nearly as much as the 40-year-old to keep himself in shape. There might still be some who would prefer to have a laid-back physique like Musk rather than go through James’ rigorous routine to maintain themselves.

ADVERTISEMENT

But most fans were dumbfounded by Grok’s response.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

NBA Fans call out Elon Musk for using Grok to please his ego

“He’s so insecure that he made Grok say he’s more fit than fucking Lebron James,” one fan wrote about the AI’s claim about the latest comparison. Frankly, it shouldn’t be a comparison. However, Grok is yet to be perfected, and has reported several issues over the past few weeks. Several reports claim it made antisemitic comments amid the latest controversy.

However, fans feel it’s the world’s richest man behind Grok’s inputs. “Elon Musk is making Grok tell people he’s fitter than LEBRON JAMES,” another fan laughed at the response. Yet, Grok isn’t blindly supporting Elon Musk, it seems. Notably, it recently stated that Musk is among the top people who spread misinformation on the platform. It clearly indicates that the AI is still lacking some basic intelligence of its own, even though it sounds ironic.

But fans were still fixated on the egregious claims it made about Musk’s fitness. They tried further experiments to validate their claims. And, surprise, Grok even claimed that if Musk fought Mike Tyson today, he would emerge victorious. One fan didn’t appreciate the evident ignorance on display. “You do not value truth if you cannot say Elon Musk has no chance vs Mike Tyson. You do not value truth if you think Elon is more physically than LeBron James. Exposed,” they said in a message to the Tesla CEO.

ADVERTISEMENT

After seeing Grok’s responses, some felt confident in their choice to stay away from the AI. “Grok is a cesspool of misinformation,” one fan claimed. And these claims are indeed outlandish. It isn’t a far cry to claim Elon Musk’s mental resilience is greater than LeBron James. However, to say he is more capable from a physical standpoint than a professional athlete is where it gets ridiculous.

For all you know, this could be Grok being unhinged. Some people do feel it is “trolling” and largely succeeding at it. But it is equally concerning for Musk, who aims at Grok possibly replacing Google for providing accurate and verified information. Such claims do no good in fulfilling that mission. But judging from how Musk strives for perfection, he will most likely look to create a quick fix and make Grok more logical.

What are your thoughts on this situation? Let us know your views in the comments below.