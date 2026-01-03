41YO LeBron James Nears Historic Record as Retirement News Breaks Out

St. Vincent–St. Mary High School knew what they gave to the basketball world. Yet, nothing could’ve prepared us for the 18-year-old prodigy who debuted on Oct 29, 2003. LeBron James, the Chosen One, now 41, is ruling the floor as if he’s still in the 20s or 30s. Sure, there are dips on some days, but given his age, the Lakers superstar is offering more than enough.

Most players hang their boots even before hitting the fortieth mark, but here we are, witnessing history every day. So, as the saying goes, “Enjoy it while it lasts.” Meanwhile, the young boy from the backstreets of Akron, Ohio, is about to create history. Another one? Well, it’s regular bread and butter for Bron now.

The NBA’s All-Time scorer has 42519 regular-season career points. At the same time, James has ruled the playoffs with 8289 career points, another All-Timer record. Now, these points add up to 50808 points in total. This means the 41-year-old is just 192 points away from 51k career points. An unbreakable record for years to come.

So far, LeBron James has 335 points across 16 games in the 2025-26 NBA season. He is averaging 20.9 ppg, 5.1 rebs, 6.0 asts, and 60.8 FG%. Meanwhile, he scored a historic 31/6/9 night against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. Thus making him the second player after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the league’s history to record 25 or more points in a game after turning 41.

However, everyone must prepare for the day when the legend finally decides to walk out of the court one last time. As per rumors, the NBA icon might be retiring from basketball at the end of the ongoing season.

Is LeBron James retiring from the NBA after the 2025-26 season?

Facebook page, The League News, reported that the 2025-26 NBA season could be LeBron James’ last season. He’s supposedly retiring at the end of the season, with indications that he wants to finish his career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

However, neither Bron nor his agent nor the franchise has informed anything of this sort to the media. In fact, LeBron says he has not made any decision about his future yet. He is still on an expiring $52.6 million contract, and the trade market is open for him to explore.

Imago Dec 7, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James (23) reacts to a play against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, league insider Sam Quinn of CBS Sports suggested that James won’t leave without a retirement tour. Instead, if he truly seeks out options in the February trade scenes, then maybe Bron could reunite with the Cleveland Cavaliers. But, on the other hand, an NBA scouting coach suggested that the 41-year-old should consider the Golden State Warriors.

Time keeps chasing LeBron James, yet it keeps losing. Still dominant, still historic, still rewriting expectations, he stands at a crossroads. Retirement rumors swirl, trade options tempt, and the end whispers. However, until that final walk comes, the league remains his stage, and every night still feels like a gift.