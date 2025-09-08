42YO Rap Icon Hits Lakers With LeBron James Truth Bomb While Suggesting Ultimate Farewell Move

Will LeBron James head to the Cleveland Cavaliers? The same question has reportedly been pondered upon by several news media sites over the last few months, with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith even claiming that “he’d have a better chance of winning the championship in Cleveland than he would in L.A.” Rumors of LeBron leaving the Lakers have run since Rich Paul gave an ultimatum to the Lakers, but nothing was said officially about heading back to Cleveland. As it turns out, Stephen A. Smith is not the only celebrity to hold this opinion.

American rapper Boosie Badazz was recently interviewed by ‘VladTV’. Boosie is a known basketball fan, having been described as “the Atlanta Hawks’ number one celebrity fan,” and having given his thoughts on Russell Westbrook’s fashion sense. During the conversation, he straight out revealed, “I don’t…. I feel like the Lakers gonna have to prove themselves. I feel like ain’t nobody really believing in them with, uh, with LeBron aging”. For the rapper, it all depends on Luka Doncic getting back and showing LeBron that the Lakers can still compete. If that won’t happen, then Boosie wants the 40-year-old to set his sights on an old team.

“He say he ain’t got long. I think he should go to Cleveland and team up with them boys. Get one and call it a call it a day,” said the 42-year-old rapper. As the host agreed, the rapper added, “Him and Donovan Mitchell. Yeah. With them two big old boys, (Evan) Mobley and them boys. That’s a hell of a team”.

It was only a few days ago when Sports Illustrated’s Ethen Hutton suggested a three-team mock trade that would see the Los Angeles Lakers receive Darius Garland, De’Andre Hunter, and a 2027 second-round pick (LAL). Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers would receive LeBron James, Bronny James, a 2032 first-round pick (LAL), and a 2026 second-round pick (ATL). The Brooklyn Nets, the third team involved in the trade, would receive Max Strus and Jarred Vanderbilt. As Hutton highlighted, having the Nets as part of a trade deal is necessary, since the Cavaliers would need a third team as a salary cap filler.

via Imago Mar 7, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus (1) brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets during the third quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers had one of their most memorable runs during the 2024-25 season, winning 64 of their 82 games and setting the best record in the Eastern Conference. However, as Hutton highlighted, the team has been spending their playoff runs “in the shadows of teams like the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, and Indiana Pacers”. A LeBron James trade would not only ensure an ultimate farewell move but also reportedly get the Cavaliers closer to championship contention.

Jovan Buha highlighted fit trouble in a sign-and-trade deal for LeBron James

One way that has been speculated to get LeBron James to Cleveland is through a sign-and-trade. Unfortunately, as introduced in the 2023 CBA, teams above the first tax apron can’t acquire a player via sign-and-trade. For the Cavaliers, it would reportedly add a significant setback to how a team like Cleveland can operate when owing their roster a big financial toll. In light of this, the Cavaliers would need to jump through some serious cost-cutting moves, which, in the end, won’t work out well for the Lakers.

Lakers insider Jovan Buha brought up LeBron James’ potential shift to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a recent segment of his show. During the same time, he said, “If LeBron ultimately leaves the Lakers at some point, I would put the handicap at Cleveland being the leader. But from the Lakers side, I just…. I don’t really see Garland making…. unless you’re moving Austin, Garland doesn’t really make sense with Luka and Austin. And even with Luka, I have some concerns with Garland. I’d rather have Jarett Allen, and then you’re not going to get Mobley, but I think I’d rather have Jarett Allen than that. That’s the Cleveland issue is I just don’t see a clear fit there”.

via Imago Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) slaps hands with forward Jae Crowder (99) and guard JR Smith (5) after he was fouled during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, in Washington.

Jarrett Allen was earlier proposed by NBA reporter Zach Buckley as the answer to the Lakers’ Center search. However, Deandre Ayton’s acquisition has now removed that need. Even before Ayton’s acquisition, doubts were reportedly raised on Allen being limited defensively to playing drop coverage in the pick-and-roll. With no other prospect in sight for Jovan Buha, the Lakers insider was willing to admit defeat on a sign-and-trade deal for LeBron James.

