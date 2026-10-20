“Found the Next Face of the Franchise”: Draymond Green Reveals Who Will Take the Torch From Stephen Curry in Golden State

Stephen Curry is 38 and about to start his 18th season with the Golden State Warriors, the team that drafted him in 2009. He isn’t going anywhere yet. But Draymond Green believes the Warriors have already found the player who will eventually take over.

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“The Golden State Warriors has found the next face of the franchise. Yaxel especially.” Green said in an episode of The Draymond Green Show.

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Green was talking about Yaxel Lendeborg, the 6-foot-9 forward Golden State took with the No. 11 pick in June. His guest, Taylor Rooks, wanted to hear more.

“I love this Yaxel new face of the franchise. Tell me more.” Taylor Rooks inquired.

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“He has the game,” Green explained. “By the way, we’re going to talk Rookie of the Year next. That’s my pick. But he has the game. He has the personality.” The Warriors veteran explained how Lendeborg has emerged as a fan favorite.

The personality was on full display at the Warriors’ open practice on Sunday. Lendeborg went up into the crowd, singing and dancing with fans, who loved every second of it. When the team gathered under the basket to begin practice, he was still in the tunnel signing autographs.

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“Steve has to walk over there and go get him, like, ‘Yaxel, come on,’” Green said.

Wherever Lendeborg goes, the fans and teammates follow. He has developed a sense of stardom early and, just like Green said, he surely has the “game” to back it up.

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Lendeborg arrived as one of college basketball’s most decorated players. In his final season at Michigan, he averaged 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists and was named Big Ten Player of the Year and a consensus first-team All-American. He also won the national title, beating UConn in the championship game in April.

He has maintained similar stats in his first preseason with the Golden State Warriors. Lendeborg had 23 points, 10 rebounds and six assists against the Sacramento Kings on October 10, then scored 17 against the Lakers on October 13 and 17 more against Portland on October 16.

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The timing of Green’s comments is interesting. At the same open practice, Curry went off limping after a non-contact play, which brought back fears about his right knee that cost him 27 straight games last season.

The Warriors later said it was a sprained right ankle, and Steve Kerr expects him to play in Wednesday’s opener against the Lakers.

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Even if Curry is 100%, the Warriors will need their young core to step up. After all, the team is entering the regular season without Jimmy Butler, Kristaps Porzingis, and Moses Moody. Therefore, the rookie, along with other young players like Brandin Podziemski, will have to take up the charge instead.

That being said, the team will likely focus on supplementing Curry and helping him push forward as the team’s focal point. After all, he is the franchise star.

“Now, when you speak next, face of the franchise, A, I’m not trying to add pressure to him or B, moving along from Steph because Stephen Curry will always be the face of this franchise whether it’s 10 years from now, 20 years from now.”

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That being said, if Stephen Curry ever decides to hang up his gloves, we know who can carry the torch afterwards. That won’t be anytime soon given the fact that he just signed a two-year extension with the team, taking him through the 2028-29 season. Therefore, fans will still get to see a lot of their favorite star.