486 Days After Career-Threatening Injury Return, Tyrese Haliburton Faces Another Heartbreaking Blow

The Indiana Pacers have suffered an unexpected blow after Tyrese Haliburton sustained an injury four games into the regular season. This was about 486 days after he suffered a torn Achilles in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals.

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Haliburton can’t seem to catch a break. He last played against the Milwaukee Bucks on October 26, 2026, and recorded 22 points, nine assists, and six rebounds, but his hamstring was already giving him trouble.

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On October 28, 2026, the news finally broke. “Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton has sustained a left hamstring strain and will miss time, sources tell ESPN,” reported NBA insider Shams Charania via X. “Pacers doctors and Haliburton are now gathering a clear timeline.”

Things were looking concerning early on for Haliburton, who was seen on the bench against the Bucks with a heating pad soothing his hamstring. The Pacers ultimately lost 110-102, and the star point guard later played his injury down while speaking with the media.

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“I’m alright,” he said. “I’m a little beat up, but I’ll be fine.” However, now we know that the issue was greater than just some surface-level soreness. The player has dealt with hamstring issues in the past, but nothing was as brutal as his 2025 Achilles injury.

He went tumbling down in Game 7 and could be seen wincing in pain. That very moment effectively ended the Pacers’ championship dreams in 2025. Haliburton underwent surgery in June that year and had to walk again. The star shooter couldn’t get right back to hooping and the Pacers weren’t willing to jeopardize his whole career.

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As a result, Tyrese Haliburton missed the entire 2025-26 season. The rehabilitation took months as he slowly healed, but at the same time, the Indiana Pacers struggled. That season, they ended with a disappointing 19-63 record. The team was clearly affected by the absence of its star player.

What Tyrese Haliburton’s injury means for the Pacers this season

Now in the 2026-27 season, it’s starting to look like a repeat broadcast of the past. Tyrese Haliburton’s return to the regular season was an emotional one, and more importantly, he was doing great.

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The point guard averaged 21.8 points, 9.5 assists, and 4.5 rebounds. Head coach Rick Carlisle said that the player will meet with a hamstring expert and continue monitoring the situation with the Pacers’ doctors.

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“We’ll hope this hamstring thing is not a big deal, or not any kind of a long-term thing, but as I said, we’ll know more about that later this evening,” he said on 107.5 The Fan.

History has shown that the Pacers struggle without Haliburton taking the lead. Currently, it’s unclear exactly how long he’ll be out for. Hopefully this isn’t the end of the season for the star player who just returned to the court after recovering from his previous injury.

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The Pacers are set to go up against LeBron James’ Philadelphia 76ers on October 28, 2026. Haliburton’s injury has only exacerbated the situation in the locker room. Indiana is already without Ivica Zubac, TJ McConnell, and possibly Andrew Nembhard, who is dealing with neck soreness. More updates are awaited regarding Haliburton’s status.