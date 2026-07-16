4 Lakers Players in Danger as Rob Pelinka Targets 29-Year-Old Blazers Guard, Per Reports

The Los Angeles Lakers may have already reshaped their frontcourt this offseason, but Rob Pelinka’s work appears far from over. With Luka Doncic leading a roster built to compete immediately, the front office is still searching for another perimeter defender—one whose arrival could create a ripple effect throughout JJ Redick’s rotation.

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That search has now led Los Angeles back to one of the NBA’s premier defensive specialists. According to veteran NBA insider Marc Stein, the Lakers have “again broadened their search for perimeter defense” and are “registering interest this week in free agent Matisse Thybulle” while continuing to pursue Jonathan Kuminga.

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Stein’s report immediately raises another question. If the Lakers do land the two-time All-Defensive wing, whose role changes? From established rotation players to young prospects fighting for minutes, four Lakers could feel the biggest impact.

Thybulle also isn’t simply another free-agent flyer. This is the second time the Lakers have been linked to the veteran wing after previous trade discussions with Portland, suggesting Pelinka’s interest predates this offseason and extends beyond the current free-agent market.

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Thybulle’s appeal goes well beyond his reputation. The Lakers finished last season with a 116.4 defensive rating, ranking 19th in the NBA, while point-of-attack defense remained one of their biggest weaknesses despite offseason additions elsewhere. Thybulle’s ability to guard elite perimeter scorers without needing the ball makes him an ideal complementary piece alongside Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

The challenge is creating room for him. The Lakers already have all 15 standard roster spots filled, meaning any move for Thybulle would almost certainly require another transaction before opening night.

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Which Lakers players could be affected?

Bronny James is unlikely to lose a rotation spot because he is not projected to have one entering the season, but another veteran addition would make his path to consistent NBA minutes even tougher. The Lakers guaranteed Bronny’s contract for 2026-27 and continue viewing the 21-year-old as a long-term developmental piece after he split time between the NBA and South Bay last season. Adding another experienced perimeter defender would only increase the competition ahead of him.

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Jake LaRavia’s role appears less vulnerable than some of his teammates, but his minutes could still fluctuate depending on the matchup. LaRavia provides floor spacing, secondary playmaking and size, while Thybulle fills a completely different role as a defensive disruptor. The two can share the floor, yet if Redick prioritizes perimeter defense against elite wings, Thybulle’s arrival could reduce LaRavia’s opportunities in certain rotations.

Jarred Vanderbilt arguably has the most at stake. He remains the Lakers’ primary defensive forward, but injuries have repeatedly interrupted his availability over the past two seasons. Unlike Vanderbilt, whose value comes from on-ball defense and rebounding, Thybulle thrives by creating turnovers and disrupting passing lanes. If Los Angeles believes Thybulle can provide comparable defensive impact while offering more offensive spacing, Vanderbilt’s minutes—or even his roster spot in a larger trade—could become increasingly uncertain.

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Thybulle’s fit also aligns with Redick’s own comments on the team’s defensive identity. During one difficult stretch last season, the Lakers coach admitted, “We’re looking at everything… The continual failure of things has a shelf life. And then you’ve got to make changes.” Adding a proven perimeter defender would directly address one of the weaknesses Redick publicly acknowledged.

Dalton Knecht’s situation is more complicated. While some online speculation has suggested he could become expendable, there is no verified reporting indicating the Lakers plan to waive the second-year wing. The organization already exercised his rookie-scale option for next season. However, because Knecht’s value comes almost entirely from scoring while Thybulle addresses a far greater team need defensively, another veteran addition could make it even harder for Knecht to carve out a consistent role under JJ Redick.

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Whether the Lakers ultimately sign Thybulle remains to be seen, especially with their roster already full and Jonathan Kuminga still representing a major offseason priority. But Stein’s report makes one thing clear: Pelinka’s search for perimeter defense isn’t over, and if Thybulle arrives in Los Angeles, the battle for rotation minutes could change well before opening night.