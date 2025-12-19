Fox Analyst Calls Out Victor Wembanyama Over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Dig During NBA Cup Final

Victor Wembanyama gained wisdom during this offseason. He spent time with the Monks, practising composure and calmness. But is that getting to his head too much? Fox’s Nick Wright feels so as he grilled the San Antonio Spurs cornerstone for his subtle dig at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Notably, Wemby praised the Spurs’ selfless basketball approach as the “right” way to play the game. But the word that struck people’s nerves was “ethical”. The Thunder’s tenacity and often physical defence have drawn criticism. But Wright doesn’t want to hear it from an NBA player who is set to have a championship under his belt.

“I don’t need to be talked down to or lectures about ethical basketball or which teams have sophisticated offenses from a 20-year-old French kid who’s never won anything,” the analyst said on What’s Wright. “I’d love to see the guy, you know, accomplish literally anything before he’s telling us about which teams have a sophisticated offense and which teams play ethical basketball”.

Wembanyama seemed to celebrate the Spurs’ progression as a team more than anything. Remember, two seasons ago, the team were the 14 seed with just 22 wins under their belt. In his third season, the towering center is beginning to see the Spurs flourish with their identity, even besting the reigning champions in an intense Las Vegas showdown.

Maybe the euphoria of such an integral win encouraged Victor Wembanyama to speak freely. But there’s also an underlying respect for SGA. Wembanyama has called him the best player in the world, ranking him over the Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic. But that’s when he’s not on the court. As a competitor, Wemby having an edge is only good for the NBA.

But Wright wants to see his reputation reap success before he talks.

Nick Wright issues a challenge to Victor Wembanyama

The Fox analyst might have reacted harshly to Wembanyama’s recent comments. But he still sees the trajectory that the phenom is heading towards. Wright knows that, at the very least, Wemby is going to be great. For the third straight year, his points average has increased, posting close to 26 this season. Furthermore, his rim protection was elite from the time he came into the league.

But what the Fox analysts want to see is him earning the stripes to talk. Interestingly, he feels the Spurs’ system, which Wembanyama highly rates, is holding him back.

“I think a slightly more tactically correct thing for the Spurs to do might be get Wimby the ball more so he can at 7’6” dunk on people a bit more. That’s just my take,” he added.

The Spurs could just hand Victor Wembanyama the ball and expect him to make something happen. However, is that a viable system? If that were the case, Giannis Antetokounmpo wouldn’t be struggling to rally the Milwaukee Bucks. The Spurs have never relied on one great player. Gregg Popovich’s influence commands a team threat.

And the Spurs have created those outlets. De’Aaron Fox was sensational when Wemby missed time. Stephon Castle has grown into a two-way guard with improving playmaking instincts. Similarly, rookie Dylan Harper offers the same dynamic threat. Then you account for the fact that four other Spurs players average over 10 points per game, which puts into perspective exactly what the team is building.

Wembanyama is allowed to have his opinion. Each year, the Spurs have shown growth. While they haven’t won yet, the team is gliding on the right path to establish a winning culture.