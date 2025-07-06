Fresh Doubts Over Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Future as Ex-Beer Salesman’s Exit Causes Bucks Void

It feels like the Milwaukee Bucks are auditioning for a reboot of The Office—a chaotic mix of bizarre exits, head-scratching hires, and just enough hope to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo hanging on… barely. While most teams are adding pieces this offseason, the Bucks are out here trying to rebuild the entire vibe. And somehow, in the middle of it all, the man who once sold Bud Light is now a central emotional pillar of the franchise.

Yes, Joe Prunty—former beer salesman, part-time video wizard, and full-time “please fix our team again” guy—is walking out the door. And that’s stirring some serious Giannis Antetokounmpo uncertainty. Let’s start at the core: Joe Prunty, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s trusted sideline soldier, is landing as Orlando’s coaching staff. This isn’t just some bench guy hopping to a new team.

He is who patched things up for the Bucks during two of their ugliest meltdowns—first post-Jason Kidd (2018), then post-Adrian Griffin (2024). Think of Prunty as the duct tape of Milwaukee’s coaching carousel. It ain’t pretty, but it holds the ship together. And it goes deeper. Prunty didn’t just show up one day in a suit and tie. He started out selling Anheuser-Busch in San Diego—literally pushing beer to local vendors.

You know how most NBA coaches start with film rooms? This man started with six-packs. From merchandising to managing egos, Prunty understood something core to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s world: relationships. Even while slinging brews, he was coaching high schoolers, including future NBAers like Luke Walton. Soon after, mentor Hank Egan helped him land a gig under Gregg Popovich in San Antonio. The rest? A 20-year tour of NBA duty—coaching MVPs like Dirk Nowitzki, Duncan, Kyrie, and of course, helping mold the Greek Freak himself.

Now here’s where things get dicey. Sources have suggested Giannis Antetokounmpo wasn’t thrilled when the Bucks waived and stretched Damian Lillard to bring in Myles Turner. It’s not just about basketball—it’s about loyalty. And if there’s one thing Giannis values more than Eurostepping over a helpless defender, it’s trust in the system.

Prunty, to Giannis, wasn’t just a clipboard holder. He was a constant. Reddit threads are filled with fans practically begging the Bucks to keep him around. “Vin and Prunty have to stay… Prunty is our always-on-call interim coach,” and “You keep them for the culture,” is the message circling loud in the Bucks circle. And it’s true. Giannis thrived under Prunty’s structure, toughness, and emotional intelligence. When others scrambled, Joe was steady. Think of him as the Kyle Korver of coaching—quiet, dependable, and criminally underrated.

But now? With Prunty likely on his way out and whispers of dissatisfaction getting louder, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future in Milwaukee just got blurrier than Ben Simmons’ three-point shot chart. While the coaching staff is undergoing a glow-up under Doc Rivers (Darvin Ham returns, Jack Herum promoted, Spencer Rivers joins, Pete Dominguez added, and Rex Kalamian retained), the front office is out here scouting fresh legs like they’re casting the Space Jam sequel. Their top target? Jonathan Kuminga.

The 22-year-old wing from Golden State is a restricted free agent, and Milwaukee has registered serious interest. ESPN’s Bobby Marks pegs his value at around $80 million over three years, which is quite the bag for someone still figuring out how to consistently get 25 minutes a game. Still, Kuminga’s got tools. Pair him next to Giannis Antetokounmpo. You might just be looking at a modern-day Shawn Marion meets Greek Terminator duo.

High-flying, high-effort, and hopefully, high reward. But the problem is… Golden State isn’t just going to hand him over. They want a young player and a pick, and the Bucks don’t exactly have war chests lying around after the Lillard experiment turned into Lemony Snicket’s Series of Unfortunate Events.

What Else Did Milwaukee Mess With This Offseason?

Let’s take a quick speed round of other Bucks moves because they’ve been busy:

Damian Lillard – Waived and stretched. His knees didn’t bounce back; his contract did.

Brook Lopez – Gone. Probably still blocking shots in his sleep, just not in a Bucks jersey.

Pat Connaughton – Shipped to the Hornets for Vasilije Mičić (who sounds like he was generated by 2K).

Khris Middleton – Traded to the Wizards in a swap involving Kyle Kuzma and Patrick Baldwin Jr.

Kevin Porter Jr. – Somehow a Buck now. They’re hoping the script flips here.

Jericho Sims – Acquired for frontcourt depth, then got injured because of course he did.

The idea seems clear: create cap space, inject youth, and give Giannis Antetokounmpo a reason not to pull a Harden and demand a trade to… literally anywhere warmer.

So what did they build in the wake of all this?

Doc Rivers remains the lead man (brace yourselves for fourth-quarter slippage).

Darvin Ham is back as his top assistant, a move Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly liked.

Jack Herum moves up as the Player Development lead—great for grooming guys like Kuminga (if he lands).

Spencer Rivers, Doc’s son, joins with solid development chops.

Pete Dominguez and Rex Kalamian round out the experience-heavy bench.

Meanwhile, DJ Bakker, Sidney Dobner, and Josh Oppenheimer were told to clean out their lockers. No hard feelings—just a new sheriff (Rivers) clearing space for his posse.

Let’s call it what it is: a coin flip with sweaty palms. Ramona Shelburne said nothing will be decided until at least August or September, and even then, don’t expect Giannis to tip his hand early. He’s under contract until 2026–27 with a $62 million player option after that—and no no-trade clause, mind you. If the Bucks falter again? That “I want to be here” might turn into “I want to be anywhere else with a competent bench.”

But if they land Kuminga, if Doc’s staff delivers, and if the new young core gels quickly… maybe, just maybe, Giannis Antetokounmpo sticks around long enough to give Milwaukee another parade down Water Street.