From Ben Wallace to Austin Reaves: Ranking 5 Greatest Undrafted NBA Players Ever

The silence after the final draft pick is usually where NBA dreams end. However, for a rare few, that silence is where everything actually begins. Every year, thousands of players chase 60 draft spots. Yet only about 1.1% of draft-eligible NCAA players hear their names called, leaving the remaining majority to fight through uncertainty, unstable contracts and shrinking opportunities.

That reality makes the rise of undrafted stars one of the most improbable paths in professional sports. Because while most fade out through G League stints or overseas careers, a select few completely rewrite the system.

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They become starters. They win championships. They reshape franchises.

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This list is not about feel-good stories. Instead, it ranks the five greatest undrafted players ever using four strict pillars: adversity, role elevation, high-impact contribution and historical recognition.

USA Today via Reuters Feb 14, 2012; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Detroit Pistons center Ben Wallace (6) during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at The Palace. Spurs defeated the Pistons 99-95. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Not every undrafted player belongs in this conversation. Making an NBA roster alone is not enough. First, the journey matters. Players who overcame Division II obscurity, overseas uncertainty or two-way instability carry a different weight.

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Second, sustained starting roles separate long-term contributors from temporary fits. Third, impact must translate to winning. That includes championships, defensive anchors or offensive engines.

Finally, recognition defines legacy. All-Stars, All-NBA selections, awards and Hall of Fame cases matter. Because of that, this ranking goes beyond stats. It identifies players who forced the league to rethink how talent is evaluated.

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The Five Greatest Undrafted NBA Players of All Time

5. Austin Reaves

Austin Reaves represents the modern blueprint for undrafted success. Coming from Newark, Arkansas, he dominated at a small-school level before developing into an All-Big 12 guard at Oklahoma. Still, that was not enough to secure a draft selection in 2021.

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Instead, Reaves made a calculated decision. He turned down a late second-round opportunity to control his destination and signed a two-way contract with the Lakers. That gamble changed everything.

Since then, his progression has been linear and undeniable. He has gone from 7.3 points as a rookie to 23.9 points in the 2025-26 season, emerging as a primary offensive engine. Meanwhile, his efficiency stands at an elite .500/.380/.873 split, proving his three-level scoring ability. Reaves has also become one of the best closers in the league.

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Imago Nov 6, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

He ranks third in fourth-quarter scoring at 7.6 points per game, trailing only Giannis Antetokounmpo and Donovan Mitchell. Because of that, he has evolved into Luka Doncic’s ideal backcourt partner.

Still, his placement at No. 5 reflects one limitation. He has yet to secure an All-Star selection or lead a championship run.

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4. Udonis Haslem

Udonis Haslem built one of the most unique careers in NBA history. Undrafted in 2002, he was forced to play in France before reshaping his body and earning a roster spot with the Miami Heat.

From there, he never left. Haslem played 20 seasons with one franchise, becoming the Heat’s all-time leading rebounder with 5,791 rebounds. However, his true value went beyond numbers.

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USA Today via Reuters Jun 7, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem (40) during the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets in game three of the 2023 NBA Finals at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

He was a core piece in three championship teams and became the foundation of “Heat Culture.” Even when his minutes declined, Miami kept him for leadership. That decision says everything about his impact.

3. Bruce Bowen

Bruce Bowen’s path to relevance took nearly a decade. Undrafted in 1993, he bounced across overseas leagues and short NBA stints before finally breaking through at age 30 with the San Antonio Spurs.

That late arrival did not limit his impact. Bowen became the prototype for the modern 3-and-D wing. Defensively, he earned eight consecutive All-Defensive Team selections and finished as a runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year multiple times.

Getty Laker Kobe Bryant appears to be smiling while the San Antonio Spurs’ Bruce Bowen laments in the third quarter Tuesday in game 4 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at the Staples Center.(LAT photo by ^^^) (Photo by Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Offensively, he shot 39.3% from three, spacing the floor in a dynasty system. He also played 500 consecutive games, proving his durability. Most importantly, he was a key starter on three championship teams.

2. Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet turned self-belief into a financial and basketball blueprint. After going undrafted in 2016, he rejected low-security draft offers and chose to “bet on himself” with Toronto.

That decision led to one of the most successful undrafted careers ever. VanVleet played a critical role in the 2019 NBA Championship, defending Stephen Curry while delivering clutch shooting.

USA Today via Reuters Jan 15, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) reacts in the first quarter during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

He later became an All-Star in 2022, a rare achievement for an undrafted guard. Financially, his rise is unmatched. From a $50,000 guarantee, he built a career exceeding $190 million in earnings, including a $128.5 million deal with Houston.

Even in his absence due to injury, his value has been evident. Houston’s offensive structure has struggled without his playmaking, proving his importance beyond raw stats.

1. Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace is the standard. Undrafted in 1996, he built a Hall of Fame career purely on defense. Wallace won four Defensive Player of the Year awards, tying the all-time record. He also earned four All-Star selections, five All-NBA teams and six All-Defensive selections.

However, his defining moment came in 2004. He anchored the Detroit Pistons to a Finals upset over a Lakers superteam featuring Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant, Karl Malone and Gary Payton.

USA Today via Reuters Feb 14, 2012; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Detroit Pistons center Ben Wallace (6) during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at The Palace. Spurs defeated the Pistons 99-95. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit held Los Angeles under 90 points in four of five games, completely disrupting the Triangle offense. Wallace’s ability to defend Shaq one-on-one changed the entire series.

That level of defensive control is rare. That is why he remains the only undrafted player in the modern era to reach the Hall of Fame.

The “Undrafted” Label Doesn’t Always Count

The NBA Draft is designed to identify future stars. However, it is not perfect. Players like Reaves and VanVleet prove that modern development systems, including two-way contracts, are expanding opportunities.

At the same time, older paths like Bowen’s overseas grind or Haslem’s conditioning transformation highlight how unpredictable development can be. Because of that, undrafted success is not accidental. It is a combination of resilience, role acceptance and elite skill specialization.

The modern NBA is producing more undrafted contributors than ever. More than 25% of current players have undrafted backgrounds, a sharp rise from previous eras.

That trend suggests the gap between drafted and undrafted talent is shrinking. Still, breaking into this top five requires more than opportunity. It requires dominance.

Austin Reaves is the only active player on this list with a realistic path to climb higher. However, to move beyond fifth, he will need All-Star recognition and postseason success.

Because history shows one thing clearly. Being undrafted is the beginning of the story. Becoming one of the greatest is something entirely different.