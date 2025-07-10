From LA Airport, LeBron James Sends Special Message to Bad Bunny About Secret Plans

Well, well! When is the perfect time to flaunt a new skill? Or maybe a skill you already had but the world didn’t know? It could be whenever you want, as long a you’re LeBron James. A thick mist of mystery and trade drama surrounds the man. Who truly knows what he is cooking while trying his hand at golf? Luckily, he’s not pulling over at Lake Tahoe, but you never know! But he’s up to something. James is up to something, and he made sure everyone knows about.

So, did you know that the Akron Hammer was fluent in Spanish? No? Shocking, for real. Because he’s showing off in style on his X handle. Now, you must be wondering, what is going on? Well, here’s the thing: “¡Benito! Estoy en el aeropuerto de Los Ángeles ahora mismo, ¡voy a verte! Me enteré de lo que tienes planeado para mañana por la noche. 👀. ¡Bienvenida! 🔥🔥🔥🫡.” LeBron James tweeted on Thursday.

And here’s the translation: “Benito! I’m at the Los Angeles airport right now, coming to see you! I heard about what you have planned for tomorrow night. 👀. Welcome! 🔥🔥🔥🫡.” The 40-year-old is expressing excitement and support for Benito, aka Bad Bunny, as he is arriving at the Los Angeles airport, likely heading to San Juan, Puerto Rico, to attend the artist’s highly anticipated concert in July. He is showing his hype and readiness to witness Bad Bunny’s big moment, expressing admiration and anticipation through fire and salute emojis that highlight his energy and respect for the artist.

His tweet might throw fans into a frenzy, making them think the Los Angeles Lakers superstar has dropped a cryptic message. Because, well, the ‘Los Angeles’ in his Spanish message could easily raise an eyebrow or two if you didn’t know how to use a translation tool. But fear not, amidst all the rumors and speculations of his leaving the city and franchise, he’s only leaving for San Juan.

Thanks to Bad Bunny’s next scheduled tour dates in his native country as part of his “No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí” residency in July. However, the MONACO singer has no shows scheduled in LA on his “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” tour. And so, now you know why LeBron tweeted in Spanish, and why he’s at the airport!

Now, since the Chosen One is in complete holiday mode, he has picked up some new hobbies. One of them is golf. People around the league are saying he’s frustrated with the Lakers’ front office for not committing, as they seem to be waiting for him to decline. Well, those allegations are something serious and worth a solid discussion. But for now, let’s shift our focus to Stephen Curry’s message for LeBron James.

LeBron James receives a welcoming message from Stephen Curry

While in Ohio, why not swing the golf club? Well, for LeBron, that seems like a new hobby. For many of his fans, those viral clips from his offseason shenanigans with his friends seemed more like a retirement plan. But for Stephen Curry, it was more of a “We’ve been waiting for you” moment. Now, the question is: Will Curry let James win at the American Century Championship? Surely not. However, on Thursday, the Warriors’ superstar did something special.

In the clip, Curry channels his inner LeBron on the golf course, mimicking the King’s signature driver swing and sparking a few chuckles from the onlookers. But he didn’t just stop there—he followed it up with a cheeky message for James himself. “Unbelievable impersonation of my guy Bron’s follow-through in the golf swing, but we all want to welcome LeBron James to the world of golf because the game needs you, big fella,” Curry said.

via Imago Stephen Curry, LeBron James

So, LeBron James’s swinging clubs, tweeting in Spanish, and catching flights like it’s all part of some undercover mission. From airport check-ins to Curry cracking jokes with a golf swing, this offseason feels more like an HBO special than downtime. Meanwhile, Bad Bunny’s pulling him to Puerto Rico, and the Lakers’ front office is playing hard to get. Whatever’s brewing, one thing’s clear—King James is keeping everyone on their toes, and he’s doing it in style.