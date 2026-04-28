After the worst season, an unprecedented surge, and making it to the playoffs, the Detroit Pistons are on the brink of a historic collapse. The top seed in the East is not acting like it and the dazzle of Cade Cunningham’s heroics are dimming as they trail 3-1 to Orlando Magic, the eighth seed. At the center of the storm is the franchise cornerstone himself whose uncharacteristic struggles have become the defining narrative of the series.

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After the Pistons lost Game 4 94-88, Cunningham was not showing his usual confidence. He was visibly dejected post-game as he addressed a performance marred by a staggering eight turnovers. “Yeah, it’s frustrating. A lot of it was on myself. I was frustrated with my own play. Not having numbers, not making plays in transition, things like that, things I do best. Not being able to make plays for my team,” he admitted.

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The statistical decline for the 24-year-old has been jarring. Throughout the first four games, Cunningham is averaging 6.8 turnovers and shooting a dismal 29% from beyond the arc. The trend reached a breaking point in Game 3 with nine giveaways, followed by eight more on Saturday, leading Polymarket Hoops, a known stat source, to label the performance an “absolute choke job.”

Despite the Pistons entering the series as heavy favorites, Cunningham admitted that the 3-1 series drop is not a surprise given their current form. “Going into it, I’m shocked. But the way we’ve been playing, that stuff is not good enough to win games… It’s not shocking we’re losing games playing like that,” he told reporters.

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Cade’s playoff trouble has brought the high expectations he set for Pistons fans crashing down. While other factors like Jalen Duren’s defensive lapses and a lack of floor spacing have hurt, the burden of leadership has placed Cunningham directly in the crosshairs of a frustrated fanbase.

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Cade Cunningham leaves Pistons fans divided

Game 5 is now must-win for the Pistons and the pressure is peak on Cade Cunningham. At such a tense stage, the discourse surrounding the guard has split the Pistons’ faithful into two vocal camps. Considering Cunningham’s recent breakout has not only put him in the MVP race, but drawn parallels to other franchise stars, critics are now pointing out the gap between him and his elite peers.

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“Don’t ever compare this bum to Haliburton again,” one disgruntled fan said and another scoffed, “clowns were comparing him to Luka😭”

Both Luka Doncic and Cade Cunningham were granted exceptions to the 65-game rule for ‘extraordinary circumstances. But neither is an MVP finalist. It had initially outraged Detroit, but now they’ve turned to outright dismissal. “Mvp though right? 😂”

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The reason is the age-old problem of playoff pressure. The postseason stage has proven too large for the young guard, making detractors feel his style of play is unsustainable in high-stakes moments. “Been saying this since last year, Cade is just a playoff dropper.. he’s too inefficient. Lights too bright. But he’s still only 24 he def has time to improve.”

Despite the sudden postseason decline, a significant portion of the fanbase remains fiercely protective of Cunningham, citing a major medical hurdle he recently overcame. Many pointed out that the star is still recovering from a serious injury suffered in the regular season’s closing weeks, arguing, “cade giving everything he got off a collapsed lung just a few weeks ago we don’t agree w u polymarket 😂.”

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This camp believes the physical toll of that recovery is being ignored by his critics, with supporters insisting he is “Objectively the only piston other than ausar trying this series don’t want to see this bs narrative” and noting that “Since he went out for the collapsed lung, he hasn’t seemed like himself.”

With the Pistons’ season now on life support, Cunningham has one final opportunity to silence the noise and prove that he can make an impact in Game 5.