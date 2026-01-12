Frustrated Doc Rivers Admits Bucks Players Aren’t Listening, Makes Honest Giannis Claim

When the Milwaukee Bucks arrived in Ball Arena tonight, everyone expected a one-sided matchup. Not only because the Bucks had Giannis Antetokounmpo and a relatively healthy squad. But also because the Denver Nuggets are missing starters, star power, and experience. But a 108-104 loss to the injury-ravaged Nuggets exposed the Bucks’ troubling disconnect between the bench and the floor.

In contrast, the Nuggets’ bench led by Tim Hardaway Jr. came through in an astounding fashion to turn the game around. Meanwhile the Bucks’ communication problem became evident a game before. Only this time they actually lost.

Doc Rivers addressed that disconnect in the post-game presser by putting a lot of onus on the players. As the Bucks led a final quarter lead slip away, the head coach highlighted the missed opportunities at the rim that could have swung the outcome.

“Think about the layups we miss. I mean, Scoot [Henderson] misses a point-blank layup. Kuz [Kyle Kuzma] misses a point-blank layup. Those are all in the last four minutes, you know? And so, you know, it’s so funny as a coach—you have to live with those. You know, most nights they make them. I can’t put it in for you, you know what I mean?”

Rivers’ frustration was most palpable when the team, he specifically mentioned AJ Green, didn’t execute the plays he drew up. He was demanding the team attack the basket in the last seconds. Instead they stayed on the perimeter.

“The execution to get AJ to three was perfect. After that, it was a free-for-all,” Rivers lamented. “And I was yelling ‘Drive!’ because we still had a lot of time. We didn’t need a three. I’m yelling, ‘Drive, drive the ball!’ And, you know, that’s somewhat some of our young guys—they forced some threes up.”

But the worst breakdown in the Bucks’ offense seems to be blamed on the team’s star.

Giannis-centric offense works against Doc Rivers

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a near triple-double, finishing the night with 31 points, 8 rebonds and 11 assists. He played the entire fourth quarter as the only reliable offensive stronghold. Yet this model is largely unsustainable as Doc Rivers also said so.

“He’s doing everything for us,” Rivers admitted in an honest claim about his superstar’s burden. “I mean, I don’t need to say more. He’s literally trying to carry our team and he’s doing it.”

He’s made a similar claim when Giannis was sidelined with injury and the trade speculation was at its peak. It’s easy to notice the dependency on him when he’s absent. But it’s jarring when Giannis is on the floor.

The Bucks players’ disconnect from their coach was somewhat visible on the January 2 game against the Hornets. Giannis drew up the play in the final seconds, his teammates executed it perfectly and they won 113-123. Meanwhile Rivers was criticized for not taking charge.

On January 9, the Bucks beat the Lakers 101-105 after a clutch block and steal by Giannis. Rivers was raving about his star once more.

Tonight too, the Greek Freak brought the Bucks within striking distance. But Rivers lamented the lack of ball movement that let the game get away from them.

His comments might be an indication that if Giannis’ teammates don’t pull through, the burden might turn into his breaking point.