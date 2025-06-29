Frustrated Jayson Tatum Sends Noticeable Message to Bradley Beal Amid Celtics Trade Scenario

Jayson Tatum is not sugarcoating anything right now. The Celtics star is 45 days into rehabbing a ruptured Achilles—an injury that completely derailed Boston’s championship hopes—and he’s feeling it. “Day 45… this is some bulls—,” he posted Friday night, a raw, unfiltered glimpse into his mindset. Tatum is expected to miss the entire upcoming season, and the Celtics are already reshaping their roster without him, having traded away Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis before the draft.

Still, in the middle of all that frustration, Tatum paused to celebrate someone close to him—Bradley Beal. “One of the coolest moments for me in my career! More life to my big brotha @bradbeal3 Enjoy ya day love ya champ,” he wrote in a heartfelt message on Instagram.

Beal, meanwhile, has problems of his own—mostly tied to a massive contract and an uncertain future in Phoenix. The Suns are trying to figure out their next move after a disappointing 35-win season and trading Kevin Durant to Houston. Beal’s $251 million deal isn’t exactly easy to move, especially with the rare no-trade clause he controls.

And that clause? Still very much in play. “Beal would be open to the right trade that sends him the right destination,” reported The Athletic’s Fred Katz, “but his preference is to remain in Phoenix.”

(This is a developing story…)