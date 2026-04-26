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Frustrated Blazers Star Fights Stephon Castle as Victor Wembanyama Powers Spurs to 3-1 Lead After Injury Return

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Ubong Richard

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Apr 26, 2026 | 7:43 PM EDT

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Frustrated Blazers Star Fights Stephon Castle as Victor Wembanyama Powers Spurs to 3-1 Lead After Injury Return

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Ubong Richard

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Apr 26, 2026 | 7:43 PM EDT

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Five days ago, Victor Wembanyama slammed face-first into the hardwood, jaw hitting the floor hard enough to end his night after just 12 minutes. That’s when the actual tension set in over whether the San Antonio Spurs could win without him. ‘The Alien’ spent the week clearing cardio, neurological tests, and league protocol benchmarks, passing each stage before receiving a green signal less than an hour before tip-off on Sunday. His return to the Moda Center produced a performance that removed any doubt about where this series is going, and left Portland with far bigger concerns than a concussion protocol timeline.

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The intensity boiled over near the closing minutes, when Avdija and Castle lost their cool. With the latter getting fouled while completing a layup, the Spurs star sank the basket and then placed the ball right in front of Avdija’s chest. Unsurprisingly, that triggered the Blazers player, and he retaliated with a shove, while Castle didn’t hesitate to shove him back. Both were separated and issued technical fouls for their conduct. However, Castle had the last laugh for obvious reasons.

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The Spurs pulled off a commanding 114-93 victory over the Blazers in Game 4. Wemby returned from his concussion to deliver 27 points, 11 rebounds, and seven blocks. He went 9-of-17 from the field, adding three assists and four steals. De’Aaron Fox added 28 points as San Antonio dominated the second half after a turbulent first two quarters that included a Blazers’ 17-point lead and a flash of the intensity that has defined this increasingly physical series.

The Castle-Avdija confrontation came after a sequence in a game that had already seen Castle leave for X-rays on his hand in the first half. The Spurs star appeared to injure his left hand during a Blazers fast break and was taken back to the locker room for evaluation before returning in the second half. The physical toll on both sides is real, but only one of them has the series lead to show for it. Avdija had promised before tip-off that Game 4 would be the most physical game of the series yet, and that Portland would be ready for it. However, the scoreboard at the final buzzer suggested otherwise.

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Portland led 45-28 during an 18-3 first-half run, with Robert Williams III, Jerami Grant, Scoot Henderson, and Avdija combining to blow the game open. The Blazers held a 58-41 lead at the break, their largest of the series. What followed in the third quarter was a reminder of exactly why Wemby’s return mattered: the Spurs opened the second half with a 13-0 run, erased the deficit entirely, and never trailed again, with Devin Vassell’s jumper tying it at 62 before San Antonio took the lead and controlled the fourth quarter from wire to wire. San Antonio scored 73 points in the second half, compared to just 35 for Portland.

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San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers Player Stats and Box Score

San Antonio Spurs

PLAYERMINPTSFG3PTFT REBASTTOSTLBLKPF+/-
STARTERS
Devin Vassell35115-91-30-0632113+14
Julian Champagnie2983-62-40-0300101+22
Victor Wembanyama34279-171-48-81134473+28
De’Aaron Fox392811-174-82-4673121+21
Stephon Castle26166-143-61-1181105+17
BENCHMINPTSFG3PTFTREBASTTOSTLBLKPF+/-
Luke Kornet1221-70-00-0701101-10
Dylan Harper2531-60-21-2210103+4
Keldon Johnson1793-51-22-2110101-5
Carter Bryant662-32-30-0111001-3
Harrison Barnes1121-20-10-0210001+8
Jordan McLaughlin221-10-00-0010101+2
Bismack Biyombo200-00-00-0000000+2
Lindy Waters III200-00-00-0000000+2
Mason Plumlee200-00-00-000000+3
Kelly OlynykDNP
TEAM TOTAL11443-87 (49.4%)14-33 (43.4%)14-17 (82.4%)402612121021

Portland Trail Blazers

PLAYERMINPTSFG3PTFT REBASTTOSTLBLKPF+/-
STARTERS
Deni Avdija37268-142-38-9735106-16
Toumani Camara3183-82-60-0512113-12
Donovan Clingan1452-101-60-0601012-14
Jrue Holiday37206-133-65-6646102-25
Scoot Henderson2700-70-30-0021104-22
BENCHMINPTSFG3PTFTREBASTTOSTLBLKPF+/-
Jerami Grant33176-121-34-4511012-6
Shaedon Sharpe1383-61-21-2300100+5
Robert Williams III2642-40-00-0620020+3
Kris Murray1342-30-10-0100001-9
Sidy Cissoko400-30-10-0011100-3
Vit Krejci200-00-00-0000000-2
Blake Wesley210-00-01-2001000-2
Hansen Yang200-00-00-0000000-2
Matisse ThybulleDNP
TEAM TOTAL9332-80

(40.0%)

10-31

(32.3%)

19-23

(82.6%)

3914186520

Score Details and Match Summary

San Antonio Spurs 114, Portland Trail Blazers 93

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Western Conference First Round, Game 4, Moda Center, Portland

Series: San Antonio leads 3-1

The Spurs fell behind by as many as 19 in the first half before a dominant second-half performance completed the comeback. Fox and Keldon Johnson hit back-to-back three-pointers to put San Antonio ahead 90-77 with 7:14 remaining in the fourth, and Johnson’s dunk with 4:31 left made it 101-81, effectively sealing a result that had looked improbable at halftime.

San Antonio Key Performers

  • Victor Wembanyama: 27 points, 11 rebounds, 7 blocks, 4 steals (the first player since Hakeem Olajuwon with 25+ points, 7+ blocks, and 4+ steals in a playoff game.)
  • De’Aaron Fox: 28 points
  • Stephon Castle: Returned from a hand scare to contribute before his late altercation with Avdija.

Portland Key Performers

  • Deni Avdija: 26 points to lead the Blazers in a losing effort.

The Spurs and Wemby will return to Frost Bank Center in San Antonio for Game 5 on Tuesday night, one win away from advancing to the second round. Avdija and the Blazers will need to prepare for what is now an elimination game on the road. Whether the Avdija-Castle altercation carries any further consequences before Tuesday will be determined by the league in the coming 48 hours.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

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Ubong Richard

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Ubong Archibong is an NBA writer at EssentiallySports, bringing over two years of experience in basketball coverage. Having previously worked with Sportskeeda and FirstSportz, he has developed a strong foundation in delivering timely and engaging content around the league. His coverage focuses on game analysis, player performances, and evolving narratives across the National Basketball Association.

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Daniel D'Cruz

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