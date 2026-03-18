Frustrations Boil Over for Anthony Edwards-Less Timberwolves as 29-Year-Old Star Rips Jersey on Live TV

The Minnesota Timberwolves got news of Anthony Edwards missing a few weeks due to an injury. Hours later, the Phoenix Suns started to punish his absence. There were a lot of tired faces in the first half from Minnesota. Donte DiVincenzo appeared furious in the midst of it. The inability to help the team really got to his nerves.

During the third quarter, Chris Finch made substitutions, sending DiVincenzo to the bench. Nothing was going for the Wolves’ sharpshooter. So, while going back to the bench, Donte DiVincenzo ripped apart his jersey in half. Yes, he balled his firsts around the collar and just let it rip.

That’s the kind of night the 29-year-old had. He had 0 points, while shooting 0-8 from the field. Likewise, the Minnesota Timberwolves couldn’t build much of a lead. They were only leading by single digits for most of the night. However, his teammates ensured DiVincenzo doesn’t carry any guilt for underperforming.