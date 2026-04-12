Gabe Vincent Addresses Viral Video of LeBron James Seemingly Throwing Him Under the Bus, Speaks on Media Narrative

What happens when LeBron James looks at his teammate in a certain way? The LeGM narratives run wild on social media, and two months ago, the netizens were convinced that Gabe Vincent was traded to Atlanta because of Bron’s influence. The Hawks’ latest star explained his perspective, as he had three seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, where the spotlight is just different.

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In a recent appearance on the ‘Out the Mud’ podcast, Vincent spoke about his experience as James’ teammate and the media pressure in LA. Before his trade, there was a video that suggested LeBron was unhappy with Gabe’s involvement. The social media connected the dots and blamed the LeGM. But that’s not the case. “I mean, there’s clips still going around about Bron said this about you. I’m like, that’s not what happened,” said Vincent.

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The viral video on social media highlights LeBron James’ frustration as the team lost momentum during the game against the Brooklyn Nets in early 2026. “We keep stopping! It’s happened a couple of times! We keep stopping man!” This rant was near the team’s dugout and the 29-year-old guard, Gabe Vincent, was sitting near by. Right after the rant, and checking through the tape, Bron apparently nodded his head towards Vincent. This led to the narrative that the 41-year-old wanted Vincent out of LA. A few days later, his trade was completed, and naturally, all fingers pointed towards King James.

As Vincent clarified, it was not the case. The former Lakers star put the media on notice. “You have to talk about Bron. Ain’t nothing to talk about. You got to bring it up. So, you asking me what’s it like? Like, it’s that’s a testament to his career. But people are fans of the game, people are heavy into gambling now. Everybody’s got access to the phones. They going to get their s–t off, it’s part of it. And that Laker noise is loud. No question about it.”

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Injuries marred Vincent’s time in LA, and he averaged 5.6 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 112 total games. So to improve the spacing, the franchise decided to trade for Luke Kennard. But the narrative was around LeBron James and his reaction towards Gabe. This situation has happened before, where one look from James became a newsworthy headline.

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Against the Sacramento Kings in January, Deandre Ayton was talking with one of the coaches while resting on the bench. The cameras caught James staring at Ayton with an apparent look of displeasure. The netizens were convinced that the starting center would be on the chopping block before the deadline. But that’s not the case. That’s why even Vincent put those rumors to rest and wanted Bron not to be held responsible for his trade. While doing so, the 29-year-old also praised the 22x All-Star for dominating the league through two decades.

Gabriel Vincent praised LeBron James for one skill that many don’t possess

Vincent, who went undrafted in 2018, played in Miami for four years before joining the Lakers in 2023. He helped both teams make deep playoff runs. But playing for the Purple and Gold alongside LeBron James creates a different pressure. Especially when King James thinks two steps ahead because of his high IQ, teammates have to play catch-up.

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“So playing with Bron, he thinks the game so well that it’s more like when he breaks right, you got to break right harder, cuz he’s on a plan, he’s thinking something. He just can’t get it all to you that fast in real time. So just get to your spot and be ready for the rock. It’s probably coming. If that’s the right basketball read, he’s going to make the right basketball read. So, he’s able to see the game a bit, predict it a bit, but it’s like his IQ, his brain speed so fast that it’s like at times you just got to be there and be ready to hoop and do your job. That’s it. ”

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Vincent often played as a reserve guard, providing defensive energy and floor spacing for James. In-game highlights featured James finding Vincent for corner threes, a common “two-man game” they executed within the Lakers’ system. Managing injuries and the expectations from the Lakers fans, Gabe Vincent had a short stint, but it was memorable.