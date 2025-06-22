Game 7’s Thunder Stolen as Jalen Green Pays Hefty Price With Uncertain Suns’ Future

Although all eyes should be on the NBA Finals, the Houston Rockets and the Phoenix Suns have executed a move that has sent shock waves through the basketball world. After months of speculations and rumors, one of the most gifted shooters in NBA history finally has a new place to call home. Yes, you guessed it, Kevin Durant is now a Houston Rockets player. While this news is enough to get any Rockets fan excited, they’ll want to know what their team had to give up to acquire the Slim Reaper, and it’s safe to say that the deal wasn’t cheap.

On Sunday, when the Rockets received Durant, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in this year’s draft, and five more future second-round picks were sent Phoenix’s way. Although Houston now has their bona fide superstar for the upcoming season, it has come at a huge cost, many believe. As for the Suns, they’ve gotten younger, re-stocked draft assets, gained much-needed flexibility, and made a huge pivot, all in a single bold stroke. While Durant will be right at home with the Rockets, you might be wondering what this move means for Jalen Green.

The 23-year-old shooting guard is coming off a solid regular season with this young Houston core. Green averaged a stunning 21 points along with 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists. The fans wanted the young guard to emulate his regular-season form during the playoffs, which he failed miserably at. However, his not being able to deliver during clutch moments is the least of Phoenix’s concerns at the moment. Why? You might ask. Well, with Green on the roster, this makes three shooting guards, including Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, competing for minutes.

The fans have been quick to realise this issue and are already speculating that the former Houston Rockets guard might be on the move once again. “Jalen Green probably gonna get traded again. Does Brad stay with suns too??” former NBA star, Isaiah Thomas suggested. Of course, this seems to be the most likely outcome given that the Suns want to build around Devin Booker. So, trading Green and getting more assets for their rebuild seems like the move Phoenix might be eyeing right now. However, this wasn’t the only reaction this earth-shattering move garnered on social media.

Phoenix fans go off after the Suns trade KD for Jalen Green

This was a move no one saw coming, that too on the day of Game 7 of the NBA Finals! Some believe that this move is a masterstroke by the Phoenix Suns. On the other hand, others think that the Suns could’ve done better. However, one fan clearly resided with the latter group. “We traded Kevin Durant for f—— Jalen Green.” He posted on X. The Suns’ fan showed his frustration with the stunning move. We mean, we get it, giving up Kevin Durant for Jalen Green doesn’t sound too amusing, but you’ve got to look at the bigger picture for Phoenix here.

They’ve got a good number of assets along with Green, which they can use to build around Devin Booker. Meanwhile, another fan already feels bad for the 23-year-old shooting guard, who’s yet to arrive in Arizona. “Suns traded for Jalen Green just to ship him off somewhere else this summer #yikes,” he said. The user showed sympathy with Green, whose future at Phoenix seems to be in the air despite the move only being executed just hours ago. At the same time, another account confirmed the rumors about Jalen Green.

USA Today via Reuters Mar 19, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) reacts after making a three point basket basket during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Although there has been no official news, the fans speculate that the Suns are already looking to re-route Green. “BREAKING: The Phoenix Suns are expected to reroute Jalen Green for other assets and picks to build around Devin Booker.” They posted on social media. This is expected given the number of talented shooting guards the Suns possess. Already, Bradley Beal had to come off the bench during this season, so adding Green to the mix doesn’t make much sense.

“Jalen Green and Bradley Beal on the same team” is what a Suns supporter was worried about. Obviously, this isn’t what Phoenix fans expected while shipping Durant. Nonetheless, it seems Jalen Green’s time in Phoenix might come to an end before he even starts a game for them, according to the people’s speculations. However, what will happen? That we’ll have to wait and watch as things in the desert just got even more interesting.