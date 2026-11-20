The Minnesota Timberwolves crossed the hard yards and had everything set up for a comeback win. Except they failed to cross the finish line. Taking on the defending champs, LaMelo Ball and his men erased a deficit ‌with an airtight defense. But their comeback fell short at Target Center, with the final possessions exposing a problem the Wolves cannot afford to ignore.

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With Anthony Edwards still sidelined, LaMelo Ball is expected to lead the offense. Yet his late-game decisions have left head coach Chris Finch wanting more.

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“Well, he’s got to get back to playmaking a little bit more than trying to score in all those situations,” Coach Chris Finch said, addressing Ball’s approach after the loss. He pointed out a change he wants from his star guard when games reach their decisive moments.

“You know, when we’ve had some of our best closing moments of the season, it’s been him certainly creating advantage situations and being able to get into the paint and make the right situation… the looks we okay, but I felt like there were maybe better things to do at times.”

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LaMelo Ball finished with 15 points on 6-of-21 shooting, including 3-of-10 from beyond the arc. He did not attempt a single free throw. The most notable part of his offense came in the closing stretches of the night.

With the Knicks’ offense completely shut down, the Wolves badly needed buckets. And Ball repeatedly took difficult buckets rather than orchestrating offense. Notably, he took a contested jumper with 1:39 remaining before missing a potential game-tying three with 9.9 seconds left.

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The final stretch was not solely LaMelo Ball’s responsibility either.

The Wolves missed a series of buckets and committed five turnovers in the final five minutes. There was also a frustrating officiating moment. A potential game-tying three from Ayo Dosunmu with 1:36 left was waved off after an inadvertent whistle.

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Still, Finch’s comments placed Ball’s decision-making at the center of the discussion. The point guard had a chance to create for others, particularly with Jaden McDaniels scoring 17 points on just 10 shots.

Meanwhile, LaMelo Ball did not dismiss his coach’s criticism.

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Asked whether he was satisfied with the shots he took down the stretch, he acknowledged that there were better options available.

“I mean, yeah, I’ll take it,” Ball said. “I feel like every shot is good, but there’s always better ones, and there’s always better stuff you can do. You just got to figure out what you want and what you can do.”

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When asked specifically about Finch’s request to prioritize playmaking, Ball offered a brief explanation: “I feel like just more games, it gets better and better.”

That challenge becomes more significant with Anthony Edwards unavailable.

The franchise star underwent surgery on his right knee, and the Timberwolves have yet to establish a firm return date. Finch has indicated that a Christmas Day comeback is unlikely, with January 2027 emerging as a more realistic window.

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For now, LaMelo Ball remains central to Minnesota’s closing offense.

His ability to penetrate, draw defenders, and find open teammates could be just as important as his scoring. Particularly when opponents tighten their defense in the final minutes.

There is evidence that he can make those plays under pressure.

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Two nights before the Knicks defeat, LaMelo Ball helped Minnesota secure a 106–105 win over the Blazers. Ball managed it despite shooting just 2-of-13. He deflected an inbounds pass in the closing seconds, setting up McDaniels for the go-ahead layup. He followed it with a defensive play, contesting Toumani Camara’s last-second attempt.

That finish showed the defensive impact Ball can have even when his shot is not falling. Against New York, however, Minnesota needed more from him as a creator.