“Get Him Out”: Enraged Warriors Fans Show No Mercy to 29-YO Star After Thunder Loss

Another day, another disappointment for the Golden State Warriors. They lost 97-104 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. In Stephen Curry’s absence, the team now has a 5-8 record. And things aren’t looking great for Steve Kerr and his boys. Meanwhile, after Saturday’s big game night, guard Pat Spencer is catching a considerable amount of heat from the fans.

The 29-year-old’s 25 minutes, 9 points, one rebound, and one assist haven’t enticed the Dub Nation. In fact, Spencer’s last 10 games have been slightly upsetting. Sure, he has a steady stat line with an average of 25.3 minutes per game. However, an average of 8.0 ppg, 2.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.1 blocks, plus 1.5 turnovers overall nightly doesn’t sit well with the fans.

Interestingly enough, Pat Spencer has been a fan’s favorite because of his on-court grit and dominance. However, supporters do not approve of his sporadic performance. And therefore, it looks like his reputation as the crowd’s beloved is at risk after the Warriors vs Thunder matchup on Saturday.

Golden State Warriors fans throw shade at Pat Spencer.

“MAN GET PAT SPENCER OUT THE GAME,” one of the fans dropped the angry tweet on X. Trouble began for the Golden State Warriors when they dragged Spencer’s time on court despite his poor performance. Therefore, more fans joined in, adding to the same sentiments and describing the game as unwatchable.

Meanwhile, another one included Steve Kerr in the conversation. They wrote, “Horrible coaching! The countless 3 pointers, and too much Pat Spencer.🤦🏽‍♀️.” Again, it comes down to Kerr’s decision of keeping Spencer on the court for so long when he was visibly struggling, giving away unnecessary turnovers to the OKC Thunder.

At the same time, the Warriors as a whole fumbled throughout the match. They shot 36 of 88 for 40.9%, while OKC hit 33 of 78 at 42.3%. From three, the Warriors went 14 of 45 for 31.1%, yet the Thunder answered with 15 of 42 for 35.7%. However, the real swing arrived at the line. The Warriors managed 11 of 18 for 61.1%, whereas OKC drilled 23 of 24 at a brutal 95.8%.

Imago Oct 30, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Pat Spencer (61) warms up before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Again, an upset Warriors fan wrote, “I would have rather the Warriors play Nate Williams 25 minutes & have Pat Spencer play 8 minutes. #WensOpinion.” In simple terms, the crowd would’ve preferred watching the 27-year-old forward play 25 minutes instead of Spencer.

On the other hand, someone had a suggestion for the Dubs front office: “Trade Podz and Pat Spencer.” Well, for such a thing to happen, everyone has to wait until the 2026 offseason. Now Brandin Podziemski played for 39 minutes and scored 17 points, and this, too, isn’t sitting well with the fans.

Lastly, an angry fan commented, “The team has played tough as hell. I never want to see Pat Spencer on an NBA court in a blue jersey ever again.” The Golden State Warriors have indeed been feisty on the floor. They won the rebounds 47 to 42, with 15 offensive and 32 defensive, while OKC had 7 offensive and 35 defensive. The Warriors produced 28 assists, 3 blocks, and 8 steals, committing 11 turnovers as OKC had 14. However, all the positive pointers from the game couldn’t overshadow Spencer’s shortcomings.

It was a tough day for the Warriors and Pat Spencer. The once-upon-a-time fan’s favorite turned into an eyesore. Now, only a redemption performance could bring the faith back among the fans.