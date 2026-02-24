“Get Him the F*** Out”: LeBron James Explains How Everyone Turned Against Him After Success

Greatness comes with a deadline. The moment a player reaches the top, the clock starts ticking on how long the world is willing to keep cheering. That reality hit LeBron James during the 2026 Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club, when the Los Angeles Lakers visited and spoke with Tiger Woods. James asked a simple question that turned into a revealing answer about fame, pressure, and public perception.

Was it harder to climb to No. 1 or stay there? For Woods, reaching the top was tougher. For James, the challenge begins after you get there.

“Staying there, staying at one. Staying the best player in the world,” James told The Athletic. “When you got everybody chasing you and trying to knock you off the mountaintop, that’s more challenging.”

Imago Feb 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Team USA Stripes forward LeBron James (23) of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates after game two during the 75th NBA All-Star Game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The difference matters because it changes how success feels. Reaching the summit earns admiration. Remaining there creates resistance.

James’ rise happened quickly. He made All-NBA within three seasons and won his first MVP six years into his career. Expectations followed immediately. Defenses changed first. Opponents built entire game plans around stopping him every night. However, he says the bigger shift came off the court.

“Everybody roots for you when you’re the underdog,” he said. “And then, when you get there, then, it’s like, ‘Get him the f— out.’” That reaction explains the emotional weight behind longevity. Early success builds support. Sustained dominance builds opposition.

Because of that, staying elite requires restarting mentally each season. James explained that after leaving high school, he approached every new level as beginning from zero again. The mindset was necessary since the pressure never resets, only increases.

At the same time, the conversation with Woods revealed a shared truth across sports. Individual greatness invites collective pursuit. Once a player defines the standard, the league organizes around chasing it.

LeBron James brings up yet another career milestone

Against the Boston Celtics, LeBron became the first player in NBA history to reach 43,000 career regular-season points, finishing with 20 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 assists in a 111-89 loss.

The milestone pushed his total to 43,008 points. The achievement stood regardless of the result. Still, the outcome reinforced his point about expectations. Even historic production now exists inside nightly scrutiny rather than celebration.

In his 23rd season, the 41-year-old is averaging 21.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists. That level would define a career year for many players. For James, it invites analysis about decline and championship viability.

The season began with a sciatica injury that forced him to miss the first 14 games. When he returned, his early performances triggered questions about whether age had finally caught him. Since then, his play has stabilized and his impact remains central to the Lakers’ title hopes.

Imago Jan 28, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts before shooting a free throw in the second quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

The conversation at Riviera explains the reaction cycle. Early careers create belief. Extended dominance creates fatigue among observers and urgency among competitors. James did not describe hatred. He described competitive gravity.

Once a player controls the standard for too long, every opponent, storyline, and debate becomes centered on removing him from that position. Records do not end the conversation. They intensify it.

His 43,000-point game illustrated that dynamic. A historic night still became part of a larger discussion about winning, legacy, and championship pressure. That is the cost of staying No. 1. And if the season ends with another deep playoff run, the reaction will repeat. Admiration first, resistance second, expectation always.