“Get Out of My Backyard”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Gets Unexpected ‘Welcome to Miami’ Moment

Giannis Antetokounmpo barely had time to settle into Miami. Before that, the city introduced him to one of its less glamorous residents. The Heat’s blockbuster acquisition was supposed to come with a basketball adjustment, but Giannis instead got a backyard encounter that had him refusing to step outside.

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An iguana had apparently decided to engage in a lockdown defense to keep the 2x MVP behind a glass door.

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Giannis shared several videos from the encounter on his Instagram stories after finding a large iguana with his kids. The Clips showed the family watching the reptile from inside while Giannis tried to get it to leave.

“You better get out of my backyard,” Giannis Antetokounmpo told the iguana.

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One of his kids then asked, “Why you don’t try to get it?”

Giannis’ response made the whole thing funnier. “Me? No way, I am not going out there. Why don’t you get it? Are you scared?”

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It seemed like a lengthy battle, and Iguana looked clueless as well, figuring out a way to get out. Meanwhile, Giannis kept screaming at it, “Get out of my backyard.”

It was a very different welcome to Miami for a player who arrived in July after the Heat acquired him from Milwaukee in a blockbuster trade. He had spent 13 seasons with the Bucks before the move, making his first season living and playing in South Florida.

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The videos quickly spread across social media, where Miami fans had a simple message for their newest superstar: he may want to get used to this.

Heat fans give Giannis Antetokounmpo a Florida welcome

“Welcome to Miami. This is your new permanent neighbor for as long as you live there.” That fan was less interested in Giannis’ transition to basketball and more interested in preparing him for life in South Florida.

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Iguanas are a familiar sight across Miami, and the reaction essentially tells Giannis that his backyard visitor was not some one-off accident.

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Another fan wrote, “He better watch out for that tail .”

The comment adds a little more to the joke because an iguana’s tail is one of its main defensive tools when it feels threatened. Giannis clearly had no interest in testing that theory himself. He chose to remain safely indoors while his children questioned his decision.

Then came the gaming reference: “He finally entered a Florida server”

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For Giannis Antetokounmpo, Miami brings a completely different setting from the one he knew for most of his NBA career. The reaction turns that contrast into a joke, with the Heat superstar effectively unlocking the strange Florida version of everyday life before he has even played his first regular home game.

One Miami fan took the joke even further: “We got much worse than that lol.”

That is where the iguana story becomes a larger Miami sports tradition. Other professional athletes have already learned that Florida wildlife can produce far stranger situations.

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First off, Shaquille O’Neal had a strange experience with Silverbacks.

Dolphins linebacker Jaelen Phillips once found an iguana in his toilet and called an exterminator to remove it. The encounter became a viral story after Phillips posted his reaction online.

Another Dolphins player, Solomon Kindley, had his own childhood encounter with a giant iguana while visiting family in Miami. He was picking a mango from a backyard tree.

That’s when the reptile appeared in front of him. It convinced him he would never pick another mango again.

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Finally, a fan warned about a bigger reptile. A warning that will not help Giannis Antetokounmpo relax around his new home.

“Watch when the gators pay him a visit.”

Giannis may have avoided the reptile this time. But Miami fans clearly see the encounter as an invitation rather than the end of the story. For now, the Heat’s newest superstar has received the first taste of South Florida life without a basketball involved.