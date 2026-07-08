“Get Something Better”: Boston Media Veteran Slams Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Trade for Fading Paul George

Jaylen Brown’s frustration with how the trade talks unfolded was only part of the story. As the Boston Celtics defended the blockbuster move and President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens spent 45 minutes explaining the decision, including why Paul George fit the team’s plans, legendary Boston Globe columnist Bob Ryan remained unconvinced, arguing that one key part of the justification simply did not add up.

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“I was in shock,” Ryan said on SiriusXM NBA Radio. “Not that there was a trade, but the issue for me and for many, the simple issue is, okay, we kind of understand why you were trading him. Get something better. That’s the issue that wasn’t even remotely addressed yesterday, as far as I could tell, is the fact that it’s not just that they traded Brown, but they stuck us up here with a fading 36-year-old with one of the most onerous contracts in the league.”

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From being in trade talks for Giannis Antetokounmpo and four first-round picks, the Celtics ultimately settled on two first-round picks and two second-round picks, along with Paul George. That’s why Ryan questioned the move, as Boston traded a former Finals MVP in Jaylen Brown for a nine-time All-Star whose talent remains unquestioned but whose durability has become a growing concern in recent seasons.

Previously, Ryan even reminded everyone that under no circumstances should Jaylen Brown’s legacy be questioned.

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“I’m not going to say a bad word about him,” the legendary columnist said during an appearance on Mad Dog Sports Radio. “He should be remembered as a Celtic who made great contributions. His value in Boston extended far beyond the basketball court.”

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Stevens did clarify that the trade shouldn’t mean that Jaylen Brown should be criticized. Instead, the President highlighted that Brown and Jayson Tatum accounted for close to 70% of the team’s salary cap, making roster construction increasingly difficult under the NBA’s financial rules. Speaking on George’s contract, Stevens also noted that it runs one year fewer than Brown’s deal, creating additional flexibility beyond next season.

“When I looked at our team and where the league was heading, and looked at the way we’ve finished the last couple of years, the path looked a little more challenging to me,” Stevens said. “I might be wrong. I’m not going to stand up here and be defensive about that.”

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Stevens also pointed to George’s on-court fit, citing his playmaking, experience and ability to complement Jayson Tatum without needing the ball in his hands. The Celtics also saw firsthand what George could still do during their first-round playoff series against Philadelphia, when he averaged 17.4 points while shooting 55% from three across seven games.

Now, Paul George appeared in only 37 games during the regular season, averaging 17.3 points per game. While his production remained solid when available, injuries have limited him to 78 regular-season appearances over the past two seasons, fueling concerns about whether he can stay on the floor consistently. Even Charles Barkley viewed PG13 as a declining veteran.

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“Man, the Sixers just got away with murder,” Barkley said. “I’m not sure what the hell the Celtics were doing. There’s no way, rationally, you can speak to us about a good trade, giving up an aging guy to a guy who was probably the MVP for the first half of the season. It’s crazy.”

But that’s not how the President is viewing the trade.

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“I think the biggest thing is that it’s Paul, plus the picks, plus the optionality moving forward,” Stevens said. In fact, the President even stated that George will be part of the future, as the Celtics are not looking to move him again.