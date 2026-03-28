“Get Well Soon”: Lakers Fans React to Sad Announcement Ahead of Home Stretch

Tonight it’s not just about taking a home stand, safeguarding their excellent momentum, and winning for the Los Angeles Lakers. The team and LakeShow are rallying together for a franchise cornerstone who has defined the team’s identity being heard, not seen. Hours before hosting the Brooklyn Nets at Crypto.com Arena, the team announced that longtime public address announcer Lawrence Tanter would be absent from his post.

Tanter, 76, has been the definitive voice of Lakers home games since the 1982-83 season, a tenure that spans over four decades and includes ten NBA championships.

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In an official statement, the Lakers confirmed the news: “Lakers public address announcer Lawrence Tanter will be away tonight as he recovers from a health matter. Jason Barquero will fill in during his absence. The entire Lakers organization is wishing Lawrence all the best in his recovery, and we look forward to welcoming him back soon.”

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The specifics of what is ailing him haven’t been revealed. According to some diehard fans, the last time Tanter missed a home game was 2018. Obviously, it takes a lot for him to keep away.

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There were rumors that he was going to retire this season but he was back on the mic as usual at the Lakers home opener. That very presence is why the Lakers community, views Tanter as more than just an employee; he is a living link to the Showtime era and the legacies of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, and Kobe Bryant.

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Jason Barquero, who serves as the PA announcer for the G League affiliate South Bay Lakers, stepped in for the Friday night contest. Meanwhile the Purple & Gold community is united in wishing for Tanter’s recovery.

Lakers fans rally together for Lawrence Tanter

After LeBron James &Co. played a hard-fought road trip, fans were looking forward to have Lawrence Tanter’s signature baritone define tonight’s game against the Nets. The announcer’s versatility and deep roots in Southern California media has become synonymous with the Lakers organization, sparking heartfelt support in comments like, “Get well Lawrence Tanter!! Tremendous booming voice… like no other… very natural and no gimmicks! He’s also a personality on 94.7 “The Wave” or was for a long time!🙏🏿🌅🌴✝️💐”

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For many, Tanter’s presence provides a sense of class and continuity that is increasingly rare in modern sports entertainment. As the team enters the final stretch of the 2025-26 regular season, his absence is felt deeply by those who have spent a lifetime listening to his signature calls.

His own position within the storied Lakers history is why fans proclaim, “this guy is a true Lakers legend. I hope everything is OK.”

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This sentiment was echoed by those who feared the end of an era: “The day Tanter retires will be such a sad day for this franchise. His voice is synonymous with so many legendary moments idk how you replace that.”

The Lakers are currently making a strong push for playoff positioning. Too bad for the Nets, the news about Tanter has given the roster and fans personal motivation to win. Fans are demanding a win in the announcer’s honor. “Lakers gotta win tonight for LT get better soon Legend,” while others offered simple, poignant well-wishes like, “The best of the best. Get well soon LT.”

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Some felt Tanter has earned his rest. It would make hearts heavy but a few acknowledged his inevitable retirement maybe in the future. “🙏 Thank you LT. Time to pass the baton.”

While fans watch the game with bittersweet feelings, the collective hope and current fixation of LakeShow is Lawrence Tanter’s swift recovery and the return of his booming voice.