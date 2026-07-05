“Getting Rid of Bad Influences”: Scouting Director Links LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges Trade to Hornets Culture Shift

The Charlotte Hornets have hit a complete reset during the 2026 offseason. According to one NBA scouting director, trading away franchise point guard LaMelo Ball and longtime forward Miles Bridges within weeks of each other was to reshape the culture. It was done to change the locker room environment and improve the team’s future on the court.

“I think the other thing they’ve done, they’ve cleaned up their locker room,” Adam Finkelstein, Director of Basketball Scouting at CBS Sports, said. “They are getting rid of the bad influences, whether that be Miles Bridges and his issues off the floor, whether that be LaMelo Ball and his unwillingness to defend. They are bringing in professionals.

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“They are surrounding Kon Knueppel, who was the grown-up in the room as an NBA rookie this year, with other like-minded people. And simultaneously, they’re building up their draft capital. They’re building up their salary cap space. So it’s going to allow them to be players for the foreseeable future in anything that may come available in the NBA trade market.”

The controversies surrounding the Hornets duo used to dominate the headlines. In Bridges’ case, the criticism stemmed from his well-documented felony domestic violence charge, which he pleaded not guilty to. The 27-year-old even faced suspension from the league and later returned to the Hornets. Finkelstein stated that the issues with LaMelo Ball concerned his defensive effort and leadership ability.

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The scouting director specifically cited Ball’s “unwillingness to defend,” suggesting that it was paramount for Charlotte to establish a culture in which commitment on both ends of the floor was non-negotiable.

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In fact, Finkelstein also believed that it was the right time to trade LaMelo Ball. For the first time since his sophomore year, the former Hornets star played in more than 70 games.

When he is fit, the 24-year-old is a dynamic creator and shooter. But his health has had question marks all over it. That’s why, throughout his career, LaMelo Ball has played 0 playoff games and just 4 Play-In games.

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So, they brought in Naz Reid from the Timberwolves for his playoff experience and also received a

2033 unprotected first-round pick, first-round pick swaps in 2028, 2029, and 2030, and second-round picks in 2029, 2032, and 2033

(along with sending Josh Green in the deal).

Similarly, for the Bridges trade, they received Grayson Allen, Royce O’Neale, and a

2033 first-round pick

. More importantly, they created financial flexibility and were

approximately $50 million or more below the NBA’s luxury tax line at points following the deals

Recently, they acquired Dorian Finney-Smith, who has 3 years left on his contract, but

only the 2026-27 season is fully guaranteed at $13.33 million

(the following two seasons are non-guaranteed).

They are still well below the $200.4 million luxury tax line, which means they can remain active in strengthening the core around Kon Knueppel.

Alongside the trades, one of Charlotte’s most important moves was re-signing guard Coby White

to a 3-year, $74 million deal