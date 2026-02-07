Getting Served at Lakers Game by Ex-Girlfriend, PJ Washington Finally Relieved in Child Support Case

Brittany Renner has ended a contentious fight with at least one ex. The Basketball Wives star revealed on her show that she dismissed her ongoing child support case against PJ Washington. Her decision to sever all ties with the Dallas Mavericks forward comes with the revelation that he hasn’t seen their son since May 2025.

Renner dropped the news on her podcast, Facets of Life. She confirmed that the legal proceedings in California were terminated at her explicit request. The decision marks a significant turn in a dramatic dispute that has been the subject of public speculation since the birth of their son in 2021.

Washington apparently had no involvement in this decision. She explained that her initial filing and the decision to take it back were influenced by external pressures and a relocation from California to Atlanta, Georgia. “At my request, my ongoing child support case in California has been dismissed,” Renner stated. “ I don’t know many ‘gold diggers’ who would willingly walk away from the opportunity to take a bitter BD (especially one who just signed for $90M) to the cleaners. But then again, this ain’t that and that ain’t this!”

Her new boyfriend, Rashad Scroggins, also a cohost of the podcast, asked her about what the move to Atlanta meant to her. She explained that she only stayed in California, where she filmed the majority of Basketball Wives with Shaunie Henderson, was to pursue child support from Washington.

“[Washington] hasn’t seen his son since May 7, 2025,” she told Scroggins and admitted that at the suggestion of a friend, she pursued child support to compensate for Washington’s absence in their son’s life.

However, Renner eventually concluded that providing a lifestyle funded by another’s wealth created a “false sense of security” and that she no longer wished for Washington to be a central figure of her life.

Brittany Renner severs ties to PJ Washington

Brittany Renner has never had a problem being candid. Apart from her contentious relationship with Kevin Gates, she’s spoken about PJ Washington several times. She indicated there was no co-parenting relationship before this news. She also made her battles public, threatening to serve him papers when the Lakers hosted the Mavs in 2025.

That seemed to fuel narratives against her. Now she’s made personal decisions, from cutting legal ties to Washington to moving away from California, to reclaim her peace.

After their son Paul Jermaine Washington III was born in 2021, the Mavericks player who has another son, Preston with his wife, Alisah Chanel (married in October 2023) signed a $90 million contract that will keep him Dallas till 2030. Within weeks of his pay bump, Washington was ordered to pay Renner $5,500 a month in child support.

She now admits that she “never needed money to be happy” and realized that her son “doesn’t care about that.”

“At that point, if I’m trying to create this lifestyle for him, I’m creating on someone else’s dime. That’s also a false sense of security, reality,” she told Scroggins. “I never, ever wanted someone else to be my story. But I think also with that influence, with feeling like I wasn’t doing enough as a mom, I also didn’t have a belief that I could go get it on my own.”

With the realization, she decided to drop her case for child support and have a clean break from Washington. PJ Sr. himself has not responded.

As Washington continues his NBA season in Dallas, the legal ties between the two have been severed. It’s unclear if the NBA player holds any parental rights though.