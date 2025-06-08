brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More Sports

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumor: Sources Provide Fresh Intel About Bucks Star’s Stance Over Milwaukee Future

ByDiya Thakur

Jun 7, 2025 | 9:10 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image
feature-image

The entire NBA has been holding its breath, waiting. Waiting for the one move, the one decision from one superstar that could trigger an absolute earthquake across the league. For weeks, ever since the Milwaukee Bucks crashed out of the first round of the playoffs and Damian Lillard went down with that devastating Achilles injury, all eyes have been on Giannis Antetokounmpo. Would he stay? Would he demand a trade? Well, buckle up, because just as the speculation was reaching a fever pitch, we’ve gotten some fresh intel, a major update reportedly coming from people in the Greek Freak’s own inner circle that gives us the clearest picture yet of his plans.

On Sunday, Ary, a Senior NBA Insider for @TheDraftStack, dropped this bombshell on X (formerly Twitter): “BREAKING: Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has made it clear he intends to remain with the franchise and does not plan to request a trade this offseason at this juncture, according to people close to him, sources tell me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Whoa. Let that sink in. After all the noise, all the rumors, all the “will he or won’t he?” drama, the word from Giannis’s camp, at least for now, is that he’s staying put in Milwaukee. This is a huge development, especially given where we were just a few weeks ago.

(This is a developing story…)

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

Giannis staying in Milwaukee—loyalty or missed opportunity for a championship elsewhere?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved