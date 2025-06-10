Giannis Antetokounmpo Accuses Adam Silver of Stealing His Idea After Ending Bucks Trade Speculations

There are people who see the NBA All-Star game shift out of existence soon. Can you blame them? Just seeing the whole event transpire says how much the people care about it – players and fans combined. So, there’s a new idea for next year, which will hopefully bring Adam Silver some much-needed viewership. But while that idea seems revolutionary in the media, Giannis Antetokounmpo claims that it was his to begin with.

Before we get into Giannis’ comments, what is the new format like? Well, we can just have the NBA Commissioner do the deed for us: “So the game will be on NBC and the very day we’re on, the lead-in will be Winter Olympic events and coming out of the All-Star Game — which is now going to be in the afternoon instead of the evening — there will be more Olympic events. So what better time to feature some form of USA against the world?”

That does sound a lot better than what this year had in store for us. And it might be a breath of fresh air that might be needed in the Association. Turns out that Giannis was the one who proposed this idea in the first place, which just adds a fascinating layer to the mix.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Man, first of all, you know the NBA stole my idea, right? Let that be on record! But seriously, I loved it, I’m thrilled. It seems like they’re going to adapt this USA vs. World idea, and we (World team) are ready for the competition,” said the Greek to Coast to Coast Brasil.

AD

To be honest, talking about the washed All-Star format during Finals season seems a bit off, right? It seems like the interviewers thought the exact same, and asked Giannis Antetokounmpo his thoughts on the neck-to-neck series the Pacers and OKC are going through. “Two great teams made it there, two great teams… Indiana, with my friend Pascal Siakam, is reaping its rewards, and on the OKC side, you’ve got the MVP right there. I’m rooting for some good basketball. That’s it.” But somehow that was his cue to drop a bomb for the ages. Call him Adrian Wojnarowski, because it seems like he’s his own trade broker. It’s just Giannis being Giannis.

Giannis Antetokounmpo seems to be going nowhere despite the rumors

The Greek is arguably the talk of the town recently. It seems like all 29 teams are chasing him around like dogs. And to be fair to them – media agencies have come up with scenarios that could see him move literally anywhere. But that’s all they are – “scenarios”. None of these are rumored to be the case, they’re just ideas. And after Giannis’ confession, it seems like that’s all they’ll be.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“The finals are something else, I hope to be back soon with the Bucks,” said the Greek. Can the media say anything now? Turns out that he doesn’t wanna leave Milwaukee at all. Loyalty first for the Greek. And all that is aided by ESPN’s Brian Windhorst confirming the same.

“But right now, there is no Giannis Antetokounmpo trade market. There is no Giannis Antetokounmpo trade discussions. He has not asked for it. The Bucks are not looking to trade him. And I just want to point something out about Karl Towns. Well, everybody in New York may want to trade him. He is an in his prime all-NBA player that contributed significantly to the Knicks going the farthest they have in 25 years. I just want to point that out,” said Windy to Get Up ESPN.

via Imago Feb 25, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Not the Rockets, not the Pistons, not even the Spurs – the Greek is staying at the Bucks. And for that to come after three straight first round playoff exits is a testament to his loyalty. Well, at least we’ll see him in the All-Star game coming from Milwaukee itself. Which was his idea – can’t let that not be on the record.