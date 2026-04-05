Giannis Antetokounmpo Admits Fear of Hurting His Kids Amid Bucks Turmoil: “My Mind Was Not in the Game”

Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s body was on the court for the Bucks this season, but his mind was a world away. And as he spoke to Lori Nickel of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the reason he gave pointed to the circumstances tightening around his future in Milwaukee.

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Giannis’s family, his wife Mariah, and their four children spent a significant portion of the season in Greece. They relocated to shield themselves from the relentless public noise of the trade speculation around him, and it was the first prolonged separation of his NBA career. Giannis, who is super private when it comes to his family, shared what it cost him.

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“This was my first time in my career being away from my family,” Antetokounmpo told the Journal Sentinel. “I was here, and my family wasn’t. My body was in the game, but my mind was not. And I think that affected me in a way, because when your mind is not fully locked into what you love to do…”

He also drew on the principle that has defined his public identity as a father. “I didn’t know how this is going to be,” he said. “And one thing that I always said is that as a father, I would never put my kids in a position where my profession would hurt them and their lifestyle.”

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That fear stopped him from bringing them to Milwaukee. And his protectiveness of his kids is nothing new. Once, he got angry at a media outlet for revealing personal information about his kids’ schedule. As of now, the couple doesn’t have a security team, and Antetokounmpo doesn’t want one either. “I don’t want security. I want to have a normal life,” he said.

Greek outlet To Vima reported in October 2025 that Mariah and the couple’s four children had relocated to Athens. The move was framed as a response to the sustained scrutiny around Giannis’s future in Milwaukee. On the court, he averaged 27.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game in the games he played, numbers which are consistent with an MVP-caliber season.

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This season, his availability has been a problem. In 36 appearances, he has played fewer than 60 games, and that’s the first time in his career, thanks to injuries. He suffered a right calf strain in December 2025 and a left knee hyperextension in March 2026.

Furthermore, the interview with Nickel arrived at one of the most charged moments of Giannis’s career in Milwaukee. The NBA launched an investigation into the Bucks under its Player Participation Policy after a public dispute over his playing status. According to reports, Giannis maintained that he was healthy and ready to play, while the Bucks declined to clear him. Both sides gave league investigators different accounts, and the league stated that certain facts remained in dispute.

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Giannis then told reporters that the Bucks’ refusal to play him was “a slap in my face.” He added that he did not know where the relationship went from there. As a result, the offseason ahead now carries a specific deadline: Giannis becomes eligible to sign a four-year extension worth up to $275 million in October 2026. Co-owner Wes Edens framed it as an extend-or-trade decision, as the franchise will not enter the final guaranteed year of his deal without clarity on his future.

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With a $275 million extension on the table, Giannis’s words may carry more weight than he intended

Giannis Antetokounmpo told the Journal Sentinel that he would never put his kids in a position where his profession hurt them and their lifestyle. The reason his family left Milwaukee this season was the trade noise, the instability, and the public pressure, and it will not disappear even if an extension is signed.

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The New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Houston Rockets, and Orlando Magic are reportedly among the teams reported to be monitoring Giannis’s availability. Brother and teammate Alex Antetokounmpo spoke to Toni Canyameras of Mundo Deportivo, and did not close the door in either direction:

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“I don’t know. I hope. We all love him here in Milwaukee; we all want him to stay here in Milwaukee. So whatever he decides. I’m his family, but when I mean his family, his kids and wife decide, it’s going to be what’s best for them.”

He told the Journal Sentinel his mind left the game this season because his family was not in Milwaukee. His brother told Mundo Deportivo that his family (his kids and his wife) would decide what came next. Those two statements did not emerge from the same conversation; they arrived at the same place.

Giannis has not said he is leaving; he just said his mind was not here. And in six months, he will be asked to commit $275 million to a city his family left, in a season he described as the hardest of his career.