Giannis Antetokounmpo Admits He Cannot Be Like LeBron James, Wants to Stay With Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the epitome of loyalty in the NBA. He has spent 13 seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks. He ended their championship drought in 2021. But over the past few months, the Greek superstar has been at the center of all trade conversations. Especially now with barely a day left before Thursday’s trade deadline, Giannis has all eyes on him.

Interestingly enough, leaving Milwaukee was never a plan, to begin with. Keep aside the Bucks organization for a second; he has created memories and relationships with the people. His children’s passport says Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Giannis buried his dad in the city. Everything he has ever build, it’s here in Milwaukee.

“On what planet, on what Earth, would somebody want to leave this?” he counter-questioned The Athletic’s Eric Nehm.

But as the trade buzz continues to cloud the 31-year-old, everyone needs to know what’s truly going on in his mind. “Brother, if you ask me deep down what I want today, I want to be a Milwaukee Buck for the rest of my career,” he said. “I want to win here, another championship.”

He is currently in rehab, healing from the second calf strain of the season. But the day Giannis sustained the injury, the grit he showed till the end of the game against the Denver Nuggets proved the point about his loyalty. Despite the injury, Giannis Antetokounmpo handled 32 minutes and 10 seconds on the floor. He stayed on for 11 minutes in the fourth quarter and scored 14 more points. Unfortunately, the Bucks lost 102-100 to the Nuggets.

Meanwhile, Giannis understands that at 31, he barely has time left in his hands, so chasing the ring becomes most crucial. Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn’t want to follow LeBron James‘ path.

So, he clarified, “I just want to go back to that as soon as I can, because I feel like we’re running out of chances, running out of time. Like, how long would your prime be? If I’m lucky, let’s say 36, 37. If I take the LeBron James route, maybe 41, but let’s be realistic here. … Father Time is undefeated.”

Experts believe that LeBron James might want to play another season in the NBA before retiring. And maybe he would choose to go back to the Cleveland Cavaliers. But that’s not what Giannis is chasing. He simply envisions himself winning more rings for the Bucks and with the Bucks. However, the star hasn’t kept his love for the New York Knicks hidden from the world.

Giannis Antetokounmpo loves the Knicks

The Greek Freak played his debut game in the league against the New York Knicks in 2013. He didn’t score more than a point thanks to the free throw. However, that day marked the beginning of a journey that everyone in the league would look at with awe. Now, Giannis recently joined hands with YouTuber SohoBrody for an entertaining Q&A.

During the fun quiz, the Bucks superstar shared why Madison Square Garden is special to him and his brother Thanasis. However, at the end of the conversation, he shared his true feelings, “I love the Knicks. Great team.” Now, this statement comes at such a time when the Knicks are looking into trading for the Greek star.

But Leon Rose and Co. don’t have assets for the trade to turn into reality. They might offer Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and/or Karl-Anthony Towns. However, Milwaukee may not settle for this. They want premium young talents and several first-round picks in exchange for the franchise player.

So now, Giannis Antetokounmpo sits at the heart of the Feb deadline. He once again expressed his loyalty and love for Milwaukee. However, if the discussions are true, this could mark the end of a glorious run. The organization will trade Giannis unless it is putting on a show.