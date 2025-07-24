Giannis Antetokounmpo Admits Making Unhealthy Choice Before Temporary Move With Family

“What’s the reason I’m playing basketball? I do it because I love it, I do it because of my family, and that’s it. I don’t do it because of the money.” Despite his stature and accolades, Giannis Antetokounmpo remains humble due to his upbringing and humble background. Apart from his explosive ability on the court, his authenticity off the court is a huge hit with the fans. The 2x MVP is never shy to have candid conversations about having another kid in the family or to discuss his off-season habits.

We got a glimpse of his candid nature during the recent livestream of the Thanalysis Show. This episode was personal since all four brothers were on stage and talking positively about each other’s success. During this, Thanasis Antetokounmpo didn’t forget his hosting duties and asked his brothers about their offseason routines. For Alex and Kostas, the answer was the same: to get back to the family in Athens. But for Giannis, it was more layered and included a pit stop at his favorite place.

“Okay. There’s a lot of things, you know. I said when I said yesterday night, ‘I’m going to try not to speak a lot, not to talk a lot because I always like, love to talk’. But to answer your question, when the season ends, the first thing I’m like, ‘Okay, I got to get some Chick-fil-A. I got to get a burger, chicken sandwich from Chick-fil-A, right? I got to eat some junk food.” Are you even surprised to find out that his first stop after the grueling NBA season is not Chick-fil-A? Because if you remember, this is exactly where he went to celebrate the championship.

He was livestreaming on Instagram and had over 150,000 viewers to celebrate the Milwaukee Bucks‘ championship. His order was the same as the points he dropped on the night. 50–chicken minis. And a large drink–half Sprite, half lemonade, that became a staple for a lot of Wisconsin fans. That’s why even now his cheat meal is not short. “We talk about ice cream, we talk about candy. We talk about chicken burgers, chicken wings, everything that you can imagine.”

And after the cheat meals, Giannis Antetokounmpo comes to grasp his responsibility as a father. “After that, you know, now that I’m a father of four, I got to wait for the kids to finish school. And the moment the teacher say, ‘Okay, this is the last day, the last field trip for the kids,’ We packing our suitcases, we getting the plane and coming back, coming back to Athens, Greece.”

The ultimate family man knows his roots; that’s why, even though all his kids were born in the USA, he wants them to be in touch with their roots.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s family and career plans get shot down

When you earn the nickname ‘The Greek Freak, ‘ one would assume no one could deny his wishes. But there is a certain someone who even the 30-year-old can’t work his magic on. The person is none other than his life partner, his wife, Mariah. Now, you must be wondering why she would turn his career plans down? Last month, his friendly banter with his wife was on display, as the 2x MVP pleaded for a new career in being a streamer.

via Imago Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and his longtime partner Mariah Riddlesprigger at the Milwaukee Diaper Mission on Sept. 11, 2023.

Mariah’s immediate reaction? “Oh, God, no. Please, no.” To help his case, Giannis Antetokounmpo even name-dropped Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed to show him how to do it. However, his wife was adamant and reminded him, “Because we have four kids and a lot of other responsibilities.”

Just a few days ago, the Bucks star took the banter to the next level during a Q&A session. When asked what kind of reality show they’d be starring in, the father of four delivered the now-viral answer: “Baby making.” Mariah looked away, hands on her head, and eyes closed. The reaction said it all. But she added, “Something is truly wrong with you.” Giannis pressed on with a cheeky “Baby number five.” And this time, there was no hesitation in her voice: “Yeah, absolutely not.”

So, for now, the 9x All-Star’s streaming plans and being a father again are put on hold. The couple share four young children—Liam, Maverick, Eva, and Aria — all under the age of six. But good to see the different family dynamic, and who knows, the couple may have a reality TV show soon.