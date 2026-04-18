Giannis Antetokounmpo Admits Regret Amid NBA’s Investigation Against Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks’ season ended on a random Sunday against the Philadelphia 76ers. That too ended in a loss, making their record 32-50 for the 2025-26 season. Disastrous? Yes. Doc Rivers also announced his exit. Amidst everything that went downhill for the franchise, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s trade rumors made the loudest noise. And now he is wondering about his role in not silencing the speculations that clouded him and the team for over a year.

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Speaking on Gogi’s Garage on YouTube, Antetokounmpo acknowledged he had the chance to publicly shut down the ongoing speculation. “This year, every day I scroll through the media, turn TV on, First Take, ESPN, it’s Giannis, Giannis, Giannis… I kept saying, ‘Guys, I’m here, I’m not going no where.’ They’d say, ‘Giannis, you going to the Knicks?’” he said.

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“Two weeks later, I’m like, guys, I’m locked in, I just got hurt, but I’m coming back. Then ‘oh Giannis, you going to Miami?’ They wasn’t listening to what I was saying. If I could turn the time back, I would maybe come out a little earlier and say, ‘This ends today. Look at me in my eyes, I’m staying in Milwaukee.’”

Trade whispers around Giannis Antetokounmpo have been buzzing since last offseason, and they only grew louder. By October, ESPN’s Shams Charania revealed a bold twist. After quiet summer checks, Giannis reportedly picked the New York Knicks as his lone acceptable destination. Naturally, the Knicks called the Milwaukee Bucks to explore a deal. However, those talks stalled quickly, never truly catching fire.

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Now, on January 28, the drama peaked. Charania reported Giannis felt ready for a fresh start, while Milwaukee grew more willing to listen. Still, no deal materialized before the February 5 deadline. With teams like the Golden State Warriors reportedly willing to risk it all for the Greek Freak. Meanwhile, as the clock expired, Giannis changed the narrative. He posted on X, hinting he would draw talent toward Milwaukee instead, shifting from speculation to subtle control.

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“I was locked in, but this was the first time in my NBA career that it was everywhere. I think if I had ever been in that position, if I could change something,” Antetokounmpo went on. “Maybe I’d come out and shut it down, because I think people wasn’t listening to me. Like, everyone was saying, ‘Giannis, come out, ask for a trade. Giannis, come out and do this, Giannis.'”

Giannis Antetokounmpo said he repeatedly told people he trusts—his coach and GM—that he was staying with the Milwaukee Bucks. But at the same time, the situation turned murkier for the audience. That is because the 31-year-old openly criticized the organization for holding him back during his recovery from a knee hyperextension injury he sustained on March 15 against the Indiana Pacers.

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Well, this public fallout with differing opinions on both ends led the NBA to dive deeper into the organization.

The NBA’s investigation into the Bucks after Giannis Antetokounmpo’s health claims

Giannis Antetokounmpo insisted he was ready and had already informed both the Milwaukee Bucks and the league of his intent to play. However, Milwaukee pushed back, arguing he wasn’t fit and even questioning his urgency. Meanwhile, he hadn’t played since the March 15 knee scare against the Indiana Pacers. However, before the 133-101 loss to the Boston Celtics on April 3, Giannis reaffirmed he felt fully ready.

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“I’m available to play, but I’m not in the game,” he told the media. “I’m available to play today. Right now. I’m available.” Giannis’ sole frustration wasn’t that the team wasn’t clearing him medically to play for the Bucks. In fact, the frustration wasn’t private any longer.

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The 2-time MVP expressed his disappointment, saying he had never seen a player of his caliber publicly push so strongly to play yet still be held back. He felt disrespected by the decision, calling it a slap in the face. Giannis even suggested an investigation to clear things up, as confusion lingered. Ultimately, he admitted the situation strained trust and left uncertainty about where his relationship with the Milwaukee Bucks stood.

Imago Mar 28, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during warmups prior to the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Now, Giannis closed the 2025-26 season with 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game, with 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks, while shooting 62.4% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc in 36 games.

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Well, it’s difficult to understand the air around the Bucks and Giannis. One time, he’s reinforcing his loyalty and commitment, and the next moment, he is calling out the organization. Moreover, the owners’ claims that they might consider trading him if he denies the contract extension in October adds mystery to this saga. Therefore, it’s truly hard to say what lies next for the team and their star player this offseason.