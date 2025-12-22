Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Edwards Spark Trade Buzz After Personal Moment in Bucks-Timberwolves

Giannis Antetokounmpo made the trip to Minneapolis while he’s still ruled out for the near future. But he stepped on the court for a moment that had the Internet do a double take. The Bucks lost 103-100 to the Timberwolves but Giannis wasn’t very bitter about it. He instead stepped on the court to dab Anthony Edwards.

The Wolves have been back to winning since Anthony Edwards came back from a foot injury. He had 24 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds in the Wolves’ win tonight. Clearly impressive enough to the guy sitting at the Bucks’ bench.

After the game, Giannis and Ant crossed paths, literally and made eye contact. They shook hands, hugged, and went back to their respective locker rooms.

That moment was captured by multiple angles, replayed, replayed in slow motion. Even the Minnesota Timberwolves official page posted the pictures with no caption because the gesture said enough.

Giannis and Ant are very outspoken about their admiration for each other. But that two-second hug set off a storm on the Internet. Even after Antetokounmpo had done his best to squash trade rumors.

Now, fans are imagining a scary duo of the Greek Freak and Antman.

Fans go wild imagining Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Edwards team-up

Earlier this week, when the Bucks were in New York Giannis Antetokounmpo addressed the rumors surrounding himself at length with the reporters. He claimed there were never negotiations to leave Milwaukee, he’s “locked in” to return after rehabbing the calf strain, and yet said his agent is independently discussing his future with the front office.

He wanted the rumors to rest, but after tonight, that’s clearly not happening. The second the Wolves’ account posted pictures of his hug with Ant, Wolves fans had a virtual brow raise, smirk, and the standard, “This is what they mean when they say ‘A picture is worth a thousand words.'”

A few applauded the folks in the Minnesota publicity team for spurring imaginations. “lol admin knows what they’re doing with this one.”

Several others had all kinds of subtle come hither GIFs with a welcoming, “Come on in bro,” message for Giannis.

Someone was more direct, “Cant wait til Giannis joins the Wolves and hoops alongside Anthony Edwards. 🐐🔥,” and got our imaginations running wild.

A few mock trades for the “Glorious kings” were proposed, most centering around Julius Randle and draft picks. Interestingly, trade watchers had ruled out the possibility of Giannis to Minnesota when the rumors were at their peak. Giannis seemingly wanted an elite franchise like the Knicks and Lakers over the likely trade to Wolves or Raptors. One friendly exchange changed the trade scenario and makes it easy for them to guess, “ANT said see ya in ‘Sota in a couple weeks.'”

Some might say Wolves Nation is jumping ahead especially after Giannis showed intent to stay in Milwaukee. This might just be a dab with mutual admiration too. Giannis spoke highly of Edwards as recently as September.

“My preference is two-way players,” Antetokounmpo said. “I like Anthony Edwards very much.” And proceeded to put him in league with Anthony Davis and Kawhi Leonard as his personal favorites.

Even though Giannis said one thing, he did say his agent is working behind the scenes on… something. So let’s not rule out a possible team-up of Giannis and Ant just yet.